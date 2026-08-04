Luka Doncic’s Ex-Fiancée Anamaria Goltes Breaks Silence After Dropping Child Support Case

Months after taking Luka Doncic to court over child support, Anamaria Goltes has made another legal move that could reshape the case. The latest filing comes just days before a California judge was set to hear Doncic’s challenge to the petition.

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According to TMZ, Goltes filed a Request for Dismissal on Monday, asking the Los Angeles court to dismiss her child support petition without prejudice. The filing came less than two weeks before a scheduled hearing on Doncic’s motion to dismiss the case over jurisdiction.

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In the court filing, Goltes explained her decision, writing, “I am withdrawing my Petition for Child Support with the specific intention of resolving this matter amicably and by a mutual agreement which is in the best interests of our children.”

Court records show Goltes moved back to Slovenia with their older daughter, Gabriela, in May 2025. Their second daughter, Olivia, was born there in December 2025, and both children have continued living in Slovenia since then. Before the California petition was filed, Doncic had already started custody proceedings in Slovenia in February 2026. Those circumstances later became central to his argument that California was not the proper place to hear the case.

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Why Doncic wanted the case dismissed

Goltes’ petition asked the California court to decide child support and attorney fees. It did not ask the court to rule on custody. At the time, the filing raised questions because both children had already been living in Slovenia with Goltes.

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In his motion to dismiss, Doncic argued California should not hear the case because Slovenia was the children’s home state. His legal team also pointed out that custody proceedings had already started there weeks before Goltes filed in Los Angeles.

Doncic turned to prominent family law attorney Laura Wasser to fight the petition. In court filings, Wasser argued the California case represented “a clear attempt to forum shop and avail herself of the generous amounts of child support for which California is well-known.”

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Goltes’ latest filing means the Los Angeles case will end without prejudice. In legal terms, that means the court did not decide whether either side was right or wrong, and Goltes could file the petition again in the future if circumstances change or a private agreement cannot be reached.

The withdrawal closes the current California proceedings without a judge ruling on the dispute. However, custody proceedings in Slovenia remain active, while Goltes’ own filing indicates both sides are now working toward a private agreement that she says is “in the best interests of our children.”