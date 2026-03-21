Luka Doncic’s Ex-Fiancée Reacts to Comment Calling Lakers Star “Guilty” Amid Custody Battle: Report

Luka Doncic’s custody battle with ex-fiancée Anamaria Goltes has taken a fresh turn, drawing fresh attention to their ongoing dispute. Goltes’ recent social media activity has now added another layer to the ongoing situation.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Goltes recently liked a comment on Instagram, which clearly labelled the Lakers star as ‘guilty’. The comment focused on Goltes giving birth to their second daughter four months ago, highlighting the challenges of motherhood. “The woman gave birth 4 months ago. I see that no one notices, no comments, and that is the most important! Hormones, stress, insomnia, depression, no help… ma everything… whatever it is ! She needed more love and support than ever. And how and why can anyone blame the mother of a 4-month-old baby?! Only him and him… Even if he is not guilty in that period after the birth, he is guilty. Who get it, get it,” the comment read.

ADVERTISEMENT

Goltes has received significant backlash during this situation, but her liking a comment that suggests Doncic as ‘guilty’ has sparked a different debate altogether. This comes amidst their ongoing legal battle for custody of their two daughters. While Goltes has filed for child custody, Doncic has opposed the filing, seeking legal access to see his daughters after they relocated to Slovenia. Things that started in a personal space have now become public discourse, turning their personal situation into a public debate.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per reports, things escalated very quickly when Doncic flew to Slovenia for the birth of his second child. Apparently, there was police intervention at the hospital as Doncic wanted to be with his daughters and kept requesting Goltes to shift to California to be with him. The duo has been together for years, and it was really an emotional decision for Doncic to call it off.

ADVERTISEMENT

Luka Doncic delivered a powerful message about his separation

Following his return from Slovenia, widespread speculation about his separation from Anamaria Goltes surfaced on social media, which Doncic later confirmed himself.

On March 10, the 27-year-old Lakers star sat down in an interview with ESPN’s Dave McMenamin. “I love my daughters more than anything, and I’ve been doing everything I can for them to be with me in the U.S. during the season, but that hasn’t been possible, so I recently made the tough decision to end my engagement,” Doncic revealed. “Everything I do is for my daughters’ happiness and I will always fight to be with them and give them the best life I can.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Dec 20, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward/guard Luka Dončić (77) reacts against the LA Clippers in the first half at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Despite all the storms around his personal life, Doncic has been sensational on the court for the Lakers. The star guard has been in impressive form over the course of six games, averaging 41.3 points, 9.0 rebounds, 8.3 assists, and 2.3 steals per game, shooting 50.3% from the field and 43.0% from beyond the arc. He has been leading the Purple and Gold in this stretch to an eight-game winning streak.