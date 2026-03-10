Luka Doncic’s Fiancée Anamaria Goltes Makes Legal Demand Amid Break-Up Rumors

Social media speculation began when Anamaria Goltes shared a carousel of photos on her Instagram handle. The caption read “2016–2026 good times, hard lessons, and everything in between.” Interestingly enough, none of the images featured Luka Doncic. Thus, fans wondered what had suddenly gone wrong with the beloved duo. Now, while the breakup rumors swirled, TMZ came up with some interesting information.

According to documents obtained by TMZ Sports, Luka Doncic’s partner, Anamaria Goltes, has filed a petition seeking child support for their two children. Goltes’ petition reveals that she moved back to Slovenia in May last year, and their children have lived with her there ever since. That includes their youngest daughter, Olivia, born in December 2025.

However, the filing does not request custody orders. Instead, it only seeks child support along with attorney fees, keeping the focus firmly on financial arrangements. Meanwhile, the exact reason behind the filing remains unclear. Still, one possibility suggests Anamaria simply wants their agreement formally recognized in an American court.

Luka Doncic and Goltes began dating in 2016, and the 27-year-old proposed on July 7, 2023. Soon after, they welcomed Gabriela on November 30, 2023. Later, Olivia arrived on December 4, 2025, with Doncic traveling to Slovenia for the birth.

Well, everything surely points to a possible break-up between the Lakers’ superstar and his long-time partner. However, things remain under speculation still. Now, when did this begin?

Luka Doncic and Anamarie Goltes’ possible break-up

Rumors about a breakup between Lakers star Luka Doncic and Anamaria Goltes exploded after her viral Instagram 10-year recap. However, Luka Doncic appeared in none of the photos. Instead, the post highlighted Goltes and their two daughters. Curious fans flooded the comments section with questions. Observers quickly noticed the absence despite their decade-long relationship. Although neither side confirmed anything, speculation spread fast. Moreover, Doncic’s personal life already attracts constant attention.

Meanwhile, reports claim Luka and Anamaria have lived apart for months. Sources even suggest the relationship began unraveling while she was pregnant with their second child. During that time, Anamaria stayed in Slovenia and later gave birth there. Luka Doncic traveled home for the delivery, then returned to America. Since then, reports claim they have not reunited. Furthermore, Anamaria posted 40 Instagram photos, yet Doncic appeared in none. In addition, some users claim he has not liked any of her posts for over a year.

At the same time, fans noticed Luka liking posts from influencers and singers. Most notably, he frequently engaged with Breskvica’s content. A viral analysis that gained more than one million views within 24 hours highlighted those likes. Therefore, online users questioned the contrast in his activity. Adding more intrigue, neither Luka Doncic nor Anamaria Goltes posted about Valentine’s Day. He also remained absent from her decade summary post. Moreover, leaked chatter claims Doncic wants Gabriela to live with him in Los Angeles, which only fueled the Breskvica-centered narrative.

Love stories rarely unravel quietly, and Luka Doncic and Anamaria Goltes now sit at the center of a swirling internet mystery. Meanwhile, a legal filing, months of distance, and a silent Instagram timeline keep fans guessing. Speculation continues to grow. Yet, without clear words from either side, the story remains unfinished, leaving the beloved duo suspended between rumor and reality.