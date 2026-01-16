Luka Doncic’s Fiancee Anamaria Shares Ups and Downs of Relationship With Lakers Star

Rewinding 10 years ago: 2016. We have a decade behind us now. We’ve left behind the era of fidget spinners and Snapchat filters. And Frank Ocean had just introduced the world to Blonde. Simple times, indeed. Somehow, 2026 feels like the new 2016. And the internet has hopped onto this latest trend. Even Luka Doncic’s lady love, Anamaria Goltes, has joined the party.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The mother of two shared a series of photos on her Instagram handle on Friday. The pictures perfectly captured her transition from 2016 to 2026. They consisted of snaps from vacations at the beach, on a yacht, and in beautiful white apparel. Modelling days– photoshoots if you will? And most importantly, moments with her daughters, Gabriela and Olivia.

Goltes captioned: “2016–2026. A decade of good times, hard lessons, and everything in between. Plenty of ups and downs, but I wouldn’t change a single moment ❤️ #part1.”

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ANAMARIA (@anamariagoltes) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Luka Doncic and Anamaria Goltes have known each other since 2016. They met in Croatia as mere teens and have been together since then. In an Instagram post from 2018, Goltes, referring to Doncic, wrote, “People have [a] best friend, boyfriend, true love. I’m lucky they are all the same person.” Then in 2023, the Los Angeles Lakers star got down on one knee for the love of his life.

In a romantic setup in Slovenia, the most-feared hooper of the NBA got the much-needed nod. Thus, turning his girlfriend into his fiancée. Soon, they welcomed their first daughter, Gabriela, and in 2025, they welcomed Olivia.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Luka Doncic is collecting some heat from the NBA veterans for his recent altercation with the Sacramento Kings’ star Dennis Schroder. Amidst all the joyous moments and celebration of the past decade, the NBA’s unforgiving tentacles have grasped the Slovenian superstar.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Luka Doncic faces Kobe Bryant reality check in Dennis Schroder episode

On December 28, Luka Doncic crossed the line between trash-talking and disrespecting his rival, Dennis Schroder. He taunted the German that he should’ve signed the extension with the Lakers when he had the opportunity. However, Doncic didn’t stop there. According to Shams Charania’s reports, Luka used derogatory language as well. This ultimately led to Schroder charging Doncic near the locker room area 40 minutes after the game, per reports.

Now, ex-NBA champ Richard Jefferson drew parallels with Kobe Bryant and said, “Kobe was a very respectful competitor in that. He would talk all the trash, and everybody knows it, but he never would be disrespectful.” Referring to Luka, RJ added, “I think Luka believes he is the MVP candidate. He’s All-NBA. But once you start calling another man outside of his name, outside of the game, and allegedly, that’s when things start to go awry.”

Imago imagn

Well, the time loop is complete, and the glow feels louder. While Anamaria Goltes toasts a decade of love memories and motherhood, Luka Doncic lives the other side of fame. The internet is celebrating growth, but the league demands restraint. Past and present collide, and 2026 suddenly mirrors 2016 nostalgia and heat.