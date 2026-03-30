Luka Doncic’s Friend Reveals Lakers Star Secret That Has Helped Him End Longtime Health Issue

Luka Doncic is dominating games again, but the biggest change in his season didn’t happen on the court. Something shifted behind the scenes, and it may have quietly solved the one issue that kept following him for years.

That answer came from someone close to him. According to a report from The Slovenia Times, a close associate revealed that Doncic has made a major physical transformation:

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“Luka just told me the other day he has lost another 7 pounds. He feels lighter, more explosive, and that stinging pain in his right calf from 2024 is completely gone.”

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The calf issue had followed him for over a year, costing him games with both the Dallas Mavericks and later the Los Angeles Lakers after the trade. If this update holds true, it changes everything for both Doncic and a team heading into the playoffs with title expectations.

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The results are already showing. After a 41-point outing against Brooklyn, Doncic became the first player in Lakers history to record 2,000+ points, 500+ assists, and 100+ steals in a season.

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More importantly, he looks different physically. Lighter, quicker, and far more durable.

For years, the criticism followed him. Conditioning, defense, and constant arguments with referees all became part of the narrative. Recently, though, his approach has shifted. He looks more locked in, more controlled, and far more focused on impacting winning rather than reacting to every call.

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This kind of transformation isn’t new among elite players. Nikola Jokic went through a similar shift earlier in his career, improving conditioning and completely changing how he controlled games. That jump turned him from a great player into a multi-time MVP. Doncic now appears to be on a similar path.

Statistically, his case is undeniable. He is averaging 33.7 points, 8.2 assists, and 7.8 rebounds while leading one of the hottest teams in the league. Yet despite that production, the MVP conversation hasn’t fully shifted in his favor.

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Defensive Concerns Still Blocking Luka Doncic’s MVP Case

Even after his recent performances, Doncic dropped to fourth in the MVP ladder. The move frustrated both him and teammate Austin Reaves, who openly questioned the decision.

That sentiment only grew stronger when NBA insider Chris Mannix left him out of his top candidates entirely.

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Imago Mar 27, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) during the second half against the Brooklyn Nets at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images

“I’ve got Luka Dončić in my second tier. Now, I know there’s going to be some criticism about Luka being on the second tier—he’s been outstanding offensively—I just can’t get past the defensive numbers for Luca Dončić,” Mannix said during the recent episode of Sports Illustrated’s Open Floor NBA Show.

“Luka has an individual defensive rating this year of 115.6. That would rank 119th among the 180 players with 25-plus starts this season. So he has been, in any measurable statistic, one of the worst defensive players in the league,” Mannix added.

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Mannix made it clear this wasn’t about offense. He called Doncic the most lethal offensive player in the league, but still placed him outside the MVP tier because of his defensive numbers.

That’s what makes this development so important. If the conditioning shift is real, it doesn’t just solve a health issue, it removes the biggest barrier between Doncic and the top tier of the league.

The offense was never the question. Now, for the first time in years, the rest of his game might finally catch up.