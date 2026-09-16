Luka Doncic’s Impressive Physical Change Isn’t Enough to Convince Ex-Mavs Star That Lakers Will Make Playoffs

Luka Doncic’s offseason transformation is dropping jaws. The revamped Los Angeles Lakers had a great start in Slovenia. The ownership dispute doesn’t bother the players. Yet viral Slovenian workout clips showing Doncic in remarkable physical condition ahead of the 2026–27 NBA season have done little to silence skepticism, especially from former Mavericks player Brendan Haywood. Discussing the superstar’s offseason progress ahead of Gil’s Arena’s grand return, Haywood emphasized that Doncic’s ongoing defensive limitations and durability concerns have been the main issues overshadowing his scoring brilliance.

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Despite viral clips and pictures from the Lakers Slovenian mini-camp showing Doncic looking visibly leaner heading into the new season, the 2011 NBA champion, who has experience playing alongside Dirk Nowitzki, remains unconvinced that his physical transformation guarantees title contention for the Los Angeles Lakers.

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“No, Luka’s only problem is on defense,” Haywood insisted during the roundtable discussion with Gilbert Arenas, Evan Turner, and Iman Shumpert. “Because when it comes to isos, we know what he going to do. When it comes to the pick and roll,… we know what he going to do. His only problem is on defense. Offensively, he gets it done no matter what, no matter who’s out there. And he’s going to make everybody else better around him just because he can play. He can… he’s that guy that can find everybody. He makes that corner pass, he throws the lob. We know what Luka is going to do.”

While Haywood argued that Doncic’s elite offensive engine guarantees a baseline of success alongside Austin Reaves, he predicts for the new look Lakers, “That’s going to be good enough in the Western Conference, about fifth or sixth [seed].” However, Evan Turner and Iman Shumpert pushed back, forecasting a grueling play-in scenario instead.

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Haywood somewhat agreed that the Lakers’ chances automatically drop if injuries strike again.

“Luka got to be healthy… that’s what I’m saying,” Haywood noted. “If Luka ever got… if there’s any injuries, it’s going to be trouble.”

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Doncic suffered a Grade 2 left hamstring strain late last season and was forced to miss the Lakers’ entire playoff run. Between that injury and his trip to Europe to rehab the hamstring, Luka is currently in the middle of the longest basketball break of his career.



A total of 203 days will pass between his final game of last season and his first competitive appearance of the new 2026-27 campaign. He didn’t play for Slovenia in EuroBasket this year either. He’s instead focused entirely on conditioning with his trainer.

The debate over Doncic’s impact comes amid his physical transformation, reportedly working down to around 230 pounds with his longtime trainer, Anže Maček, who’s worked with him in Dallas, LA, and Slovenia.



Where others are shocked by the drastic transformation, Slovenian news outlets reported, “His weight is also within the desired range, unofficially even at 105 kilograms [231 lbs approx].”

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Even though Haywood’s worried about Doncic’s defensive skills and injury history, he’s still positive about the slimmer Luka and the new-look Lakers.

“Luka looking like he really in shape. All them little clips I seen, he looking like he really in shape. He looks in shape. Now the problem is, he more in shape now,” Haywood joked.

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While the panel acknowledged his visible conditioning improvements, Haywood and Gilbert Arenas couldn’t resist poking fun at the sudden transformation. Arenas joked that settling his child support case with his ex, Anamarie Goltes also helped Doncic get leaner.

However, Shump remained adamant that the Lakers’ thin depth will force them into the play-in bracket.



Whether Doncic’s upgraded conditioning translates into a top-four seed or a grueling play-in scenario, the pressure remains squarely on the Slovenian star to carry the Lakers through a stacked Western Conference.