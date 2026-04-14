Luka Dončić’s Inner Circle Issues Update After Reports Claim Star’s Injury Worse Than Expected

For a few tense hours on Tuesday, it seemed Luka Dončić’s season was in far greater jeopardy than anyone in Laker Nation feared. But the real twist came later from his inner circle.

Analyst Iztok Franko, citing Luka Stucin on Arena Sport Slovenia, initially shared an injury update suggesting something deeper than a routine hamstring issue. “Treatment in Spain showed Luka Dončić‘s hamstring strain was worse than initially diagnosed,” Franko informed.

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The shocking news left fans devastated and hopeless. However, a few hours later, Franko corrected himself via a tweet:

“I deleted the Luka injury news, as it turns out the injury update shared on the podcast was not accurate. Luka’s inner circle has since confirmed to @ArenaSport_SI that the original diagnosis and recovery timeline remain unchanged.”

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This message could have two meanings. First, Dončić’s initial recovery timeline following the Grade 2 hamstring strain remains the same. That is 3-6 weeks, approximately 35 days, and roughly 14-15 games. Well, in that case, it would mean he will not return to the floor for the Los Angeles Lakers until mid-May. However, stem cell therapy and PRP could speed up his recovery.

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Hamstring injuries play a cruel long game. They rarely recover to 100% as stubborn scar tissue keeps building. Dončić knows this cycle too well. On February 4, against the Philadelphia 76ers, he exited after just 16 minutes, clutching his leg, and then missed four games. However, trouble lingered. By early April, versus the OKC Thunder, that same hamstring flared up again mid-game, ultimately shutting down his entire 2025–26 regular season.

Meanwhile, ESPN insider Shams Charania has given crucial updates about the 27-year-old and Austin Reaves. Both Lakers stars are out with injuries.

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Luka Dončić and Austin Reaves’ recent injury updates

Shams Charania said on The Pat McAfee Show, “Luka Dončić, he spent the last week in Spain, from my understanding, the majority of time in Spain. He underwent multiple injection treatments in that hamstring to see if he can promote quick healing. My understanding is he’ll be back in the States on Tuesday, and they’re going to reevaluate him.”

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Then he mentioned Austin Reaves‘ status. “Austin Reaves, he’s out for majority of this first-round series. Most likely, probably the earliest for him is going to be that first week of May. So they have a tall task now facing Houston in this first round.”

After Dončić lands in LA, the medical staff will conduct a multi-stage assessment to see if the therapy has helped him. If he hasn’t recovered fully, there will be immense pressure on the team. The Houston Rockets have reportedly targeted this matchup, as they are well aware of the situation.

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Imago Apr 9, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Dončić (77) and guard Austin Reaves (15) during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Los Angeles Lakers at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Lakers’ reliance on their star backcourt is clear in their record: they are a dominant 43-21 with Doncic and 36-15 with Reaves, but plummet to a pedestrian 9-8 and 16-14 without them, respectively. Therefore, the contrast feels stark. This team flows through its backcourt, and without it, the edge fades fast.

With a tough Rockets series looming, the Lakers’ championship hopes now rest entirely on Tuesday’s medical update. A positive report could salvage their season; a negative one could end it before it truly begins.