Luka Doncic’s “Losing Habits” Threatens Lakers’ Championship Hopes, ESPN Analyst

The box score says superstar. The possessions in between are why the debate won’t stop.
Questions about Luka Doncic have grown louder in recent weeks, especially after multiple late-game decisions and repeated complaints to officials pulled attention away from transition defense. The conversation changed again Thursday when an ESPN analyst directly challenged whether his style can actually lead a title team.
Jay Williams openly questioned Doncic’s impact despite his production. “I think Luka is one of the most talented players I have seen in the history of the game. But I think he has losing habits. I think he has bad habits.”
“No, I think Luka is one of the most talented players I’ve ever seen in the history of the game, but I think he has losing habits. I think he has bad habits.”@RealJayWilliams on if he trusts Luka to lead a championship team 🏀 pic.twitter.com/HFMUWaa7dY
— First Take (@FirstTake) February 26, 2026
That statement reframed the discussion. The issue is no longer talent. The issue is whether the way he plays undermines winning. Statistically, Doncic is dominating the season. He averages 32.5 points, 8.6 assists and 7.8 rebounds across 45 games while shooting 46.8 percent from the field.
However, the concerns Williams highlighted exist inside those same possessions. He leads the NBA with 4.1 turnovers per game, and the Lakers rank among the league’s worst transition defenses. Because turnovers frequently trigger fast breaks, the two problems feed each other.
Williams also pointed to impact metrics among high-usage stars. “There are 13 players in the NBA this season who have played at least 30 games and have a usage rate over 30. He is tied for last with Kawhi Leonard.”
Meanwhile players such as Giannis Antetokounmpo, Cade Cunningham and Stephen Curry grade significantly higher in offensive rating despite similar offensive responsibility. As a result, the argument shifts from productivity to efficiency.
Luka Doncic takes blame for decisive final call in Lakers’ defeat
Numbers create debate. Moments create narratives. The Lakers’ 110-109 loss to the Orlando Magic provided a defining one. Doncic had an open look for a potential game-winner but passed to LeBron James, whose attempt missed.
After the game, Doncic took responsibility. “I know I was open, but I just thought I was a little bit far. Tried to take one dribble to get a little closer. Probably shouldn’t have picked up the ball, just tried to attack.”
Because of that possession, criticism moved beyond analytics. Hesitation in a decisive moment reinforced the “losing habits” label Williams described hours later on national television.
Los Angeles sits at 34-23 with the playoffs approaching, so every weakness becomes magnified. The roster depends on Doncic as its primary engine, yet high turnovers, defensive trade-offs, and late-game indecision directly affect postseason basketball, where possessions shrink, and margins tighten. At the same time, his production guarantees the ball stays in his hands during those moments.
That creates the real pressure point. If the habits improve, the Lakers’ championship outlook stabilizes. If they persist, the numbers may remain elite while the results fall short.