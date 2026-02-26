Luka Doncic’s “Losing Habits” Threatens Lakers’ Championship Hopes, ESPN Analyst

Feb 27, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts after making a basket during the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images

Feb 27, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts after making a basket during the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images

The box score says superstar. The possessions in between are why the debate won’t stop.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Questions about Luka Doncic have grown louder in recent weeks, especially after multiple late-game decisions and repeated complaints to officials pulled attention away from transition defense. The conversation changed again Thursday when an ESPN analyst directly challenged whether his style can actually lead a title team.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jay Williams openly questioned Doncic’s impact despite his production. “I think Luka is one of the most talented players I have seen in the history of the game. But I think he has losing habits. I think he has bad habits.”

ADVERTISEMENT

That statement reframed the discussion. The issue is no longer talent. The issue is whether the way he plays undermines winning. Statistically, Doncic is dominating the season. He averages 32.5 points, 8.6 assists and 7.8 rebounds across 45 games while shooting 46.8 percent from the field.

However, the concerns Williams highlighted exist inside those same possessions. He leads the NBA with 4.1 turnovers per game, and the Lakers rank among the league’s worst transition defenses. Because turnovers frequently trigger fast breaks, the two problems feed each other.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Williams also pointed to impact metrics among high-usage stars. “There are 13 players in the NBA this season who have played at least 30 games and have a usage rate over 30. He is tied for last with Kawhi Leonard.”

Meanwhile players such as Giannis Antetokounmpo, Cade Cunningham and Stephen Curry grade significantly higher in offensive rating despite similar offensive responsibility. As a result, the argument shifts from productivity to efficiency.

ADVERTISEMENT

Luka Doncic takes blame for decisive final call in Lakers’ defeat

Numbers create debate. Moments create narratives. The Lakers’ 110-109 loss to the Orlando Magic provided a defining one. Doncic had an open look for a potential game-winner but passed to LeBron James, whose attempt missed.

ADVERTISEMENT

After the game, Doncic took responsibility. “I know I was open, but I just thought I was a little bit far. Tried to take one dribble to get a little closer. Probably shouldn’t have picked up the ball, just tried to attack.”

Because of that possession, criticism moved beyond analytics. Hesitation in a decisive moment reinforced the “losing habits” label Williams described hours later on national television.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Jan 30, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward/guard Luka Doncic (77) talks with Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) against the Washington Wizards during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images

Los Angeles sits at 34-23 with the playoffs approaching, so every weakness becomes magnified. The roster depends on Doncic as its primary engine, yet high turnovers, defensive trade-offs, and late-game indecision directly affect postseason basketball, where possessions shrink, and margins tighten. At the same time, his production guarantees the ball stays in his hands during those moments.

That creates the real pressure point. If the habits improve, the Lakers’ championship outlook stabilizes. If they persist, the numbers may remain elite while the results fall short.