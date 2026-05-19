Luka Doncic’s New Slovenian Teammate Set to Return to Lakers Amid Latest Giannis Rumor

The Los Angeles Lakers may launch a massive offseason reset. And the first major changes may begin internally. Amidst a series of uncertainties around LeBron James and Austin Reaves’ contracts, the team is also in the middle of a center hunt. Now, if they peep in closely, then they’ll see Luka Doncic‘s latest Slovenian teammate, Jaxson Hayes.

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Jaxson Hayes enters free agency on a cheap $4.5M tag with only a 2.7% cap hit, yet the Lakers already look ready to keep him around. ESPN’s Dave McMenamin believes Hayes practically has one foot back in Los Angeles because the Lakers desperately need size. Plus, Hayes shares a strong connection with Luka Doncic through the Slovenian national team after securing citizenship to represent the country earlier in April.

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Meanwhile, Hayes quietly built a strong case late in the season. He earned only $3M last year, which suddenly looks like a steal for a team hunting affordable depth. Against the Oklahoma City Thunder, he exploded for a playoff career-high 18 points in Game 4. Even more impressive, Hayes stood alone as the only Lakers reserve to crack double digits in that game. With center topping the offseason wishlist, his return feels increasingly inevitable.

Most importantly, Hayes doesn’t want to leave the Lakers despite free agency. “Hayes wants to return to the Lakers, but if he gets a significant offer—with more playing time—he would have to take it,” Heavy.com’s Sean Deveney reported. But, here’s the bigger question: Why should LA keep the 25-year-old?

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Jaxson Hayes has quietly become one of the Lakers’ most reliable rotation pieces. Across three seasons, he suited up for 70 games in 2023-24, 56 games with 35 starts in 2024-25. And another 66 appearances in 2025-26. Although he started only nine games this season, Hayes still logged 18.3 minutes nightly while averaging 7.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 0.8 blocks on a scorching 75.6% shooting clip. His chemistry with Luka Doncic also flashed through constant lob finishes and rim-running chaos.

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Meanwhile, the Lakers’ center situation keeps getting murkier. Deandre Ayton holds a player option for 2026-27, yet his playoff struggles raised serious questions. Hayes, however, stayed available through all 10 postseason games, posting 5.7 points and 3.2 rebounds in 16.3 minutes. Austin Reaves could hit free agency soon. Meanwhile, LeBron James also faces an uncertain future in Los Angeles.

Now, the 7-foot star entered the NBA as a 2019 lottery pick. But his career has largely unfolded as an energy piece off the bench. Across 433 regular-season games, he has started only 96, which makes his role pretty clear around the league. However, Hayes gives the Lakers youth, athleticism, and long-term depth at center. More importantly, rival teams may hesitate to overspend this summer because his production hasn’t fully screamed starting-caliber anchor for a serious playoff contender.

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Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Lakers might want to look into their Giannis Antetokounmpo dream team again. Because many voices around the league feel that the Greek star might end up alongside Luka Doncic next season.

Is a Luka Doncic-Giannis Antetokounmpo pair brewing in silence?

Giannis Antetokounmpo-to-L.A. chatter keeps picking up steam. And now, NBA players themselves are fueling it. In an anonymous poll by The Athletic featuring 151 votes, five players predicted the Milwaukee Bucks superstar could open the 2026-27 season with the Lakers. That placed Los Angeles fourth behind the Bucks, Miami Heat, and New York Knicks. The idea sounds flashy, although the Lakers would likely empty most of their remaining assets to pair Giannis with Luka Doncic.

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However, the gamble comes with massive questions. Antetokounmpo remained dominant when healthy, averaging 27.6 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 5.4 assists while shooting 62.4% from the field. However, injuries limited him to only 36 games in 2025-26. Meanwhile, Los Angeles already faces growing pressure after a second-round exit. And brutal Western Conference competition from the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs.

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But the Lakers’ Giannis Antetokounmpo dream could create a major Luka Doncic dilemma. A Western Conference executive believes the Lakers want to center their future around Doncic and Austin Reaves. Especially with Reaves potentially entering free agency. Antetokounmpo remains the one superstar exception worth chasing. However, outside of a blockbuster move for him, Los Angeles plans to get younger, faster, and more compatible with a Doncic-Reaves foundation moving forward.

Imago Mar 13, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) drives to the basket against Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) in the third quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

“Luka Doncic is 27, he just turned 27. Austin Reaves is 27. That’s what they’re looking for, guy in their early prime who can grow alongside those two,” the exec said. “You get the sense they’re tired of constantly cycling the roster and they’re looking for the right role players to emphasize those guys. That’s not Giannis, who is in his early 30s (he turns 32 in December) and just is not on that timeline.”

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Most importantly, a recent report by The Athletic suggested, “Doncic has made it clear to the Lakers that he would like to continue playing with Reaves. Multiple league sources said that belief was best illustrated when Doncic told people within the organization that he wouldn’t want Reaves included in any potential trade packages for Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo.”

So, the Lakers have reached a crossroads, and Luka Doncic sits at the center of every decision. Jaxson Hayes feels like the safe answer for stability. Meanwhile, Giannis Antetokounmpo remains the risky swing that could reshape everything. However, Los Angeles also wants youth, balance, and continuity around Doncic and Austin Reaves. That leaves the front office walking a thin line between chasing another superstar and finally building a roster that actually fits together.