Luka Doncic’s “Protector” Faces Uncertain Lakers Future as Team Eyes Key Upgrade

The Luka Doncic era in Los Angeles is officially preparing to enter its highly anticipated next chapter. Before the Los Angeles Lakers can fully turn the page, the front office must desperately resolve several lingering roster decisions. The team urgently needs more size and defensive versatility on the wing to compete in a loaded Western Conference. Unfortunately, fulfilling that crucial roster requirement could put one of the 27-year-old superstar’s closest teammates in a highly uncomfortable position.

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That player is Jarred Vanderbilt, who has built a reputation as the Slovenian star’s protector, both on and off the court. He has stepped in during tense moments and even shielded the Lakers guard from unwanted camera attention.

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Yet despite that bond, Vanderbilt’s future with the team remains uncertain. He has emerged as a notable trade candidate this offseason as Los Angeles continues to reshape its roster around its superstar.

“I do think that the Lakers are still going to be looking at potentially trading Dalton [Knecht], Jarred Vanderbilt,” Bleacher Report’s NBA insider Jake Fischer said. “I think there’s plenty of time here before they have to make a decision. They do, I believe, still want to make some type of trade upgrade at the wing/forward spot after missing out on Jonathan Kuminga. I do think the Lakers are incomplete right now moving forward.”

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Kuminga could have given the Lakers a much-needed blend of size, athleticism and scoring on the wing. He averaged 12.2 points and 5.6 rebounds across 36 games last season with Golden State and Atlanta, while shooting 47.2% from the field. That profile would have complemented Los Angeles’ offensive stars.

The Lakers already have plenty of creation, with their superstar Luka Doncic averaging 33.5 points and 8.3 assists last season, while Austin Reaves added 20.9 points and 7.2 assists. What they lack is a young, physical wing who can attack the rim, defend multiple positions and bring athleticism without needing constant touches. Kuminga was still inconsistent, but at 23, his upside made him an intriguing fit. That is also why Jarred Vanderbilt remains an interesting piece of the puzzle.

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While his offensive numbers do not jump off the page, his value has often come from his defense, energy and willingness to do the dirty work. And for the Lakers, there is another part of his role that has become hard to ignore. Vando has developed a reputation as one of Luka Doncic’s closest teammates and protectors.

That role has shown up in some quieter moments, too. In one clip that circulated online, the Lakers star appeared frustrated while walking along the sideline as a camera focused on him. Vanderbilt noticed and quickly moved toward his teammate. He picked up his pace and positioned himself between the camera and the 27-year-old, effectively blocking the shot. It helped fuel the “Luka’s bodyguard” label that has followed Vanderbilt.

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That reputation became even more noticeable during a heated exchange between Luka Doncic and JJ Redick. As the Slovenian moved back toward the Lakers coach, Vanderbilt intervened and held him back. Rather than allowing the moment to escalate, Vando stepped between them and helped diffuse the situation.

That’s why Corey Hansford of the Lakers Nation wrote, “It will also be interesting to see whether Vanderbilt’s beloved status as a teammate could play a role in whether the Lakers move on or not. He took on a role as something of a protector for Luka Doncic last season, and the two seem to have developed a close friendship, which could force the Lakers to think twice before moving on from him.”

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Vanderbilt’s contract also makes his situation worth watching. The Lakers forward is entering the final guaranteed year of his four-year, $48 million That gives the Lakers some flexibility as they evaluate their roster and potential trade opportunities. So far, there have been no suitors, and even the Hawks denied a sign-and-trade involving Vando for Kuminga.

So, the need for a wing remains paramount for the Lakers. But trading a close friend of Luka Doncic could have its adverse effects.