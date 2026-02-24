Luka Doncic’s Reluctance Puts Lakers’ Giannis Trade Plans at Risk: Report

Mar 13, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) drives to the basket against Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) in the third quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Just last week, reports emerged of Luka Doncic being on board with the patient trade deadline decision of the Lakers. Because that approach brought the Purple and Gold franchise another step closer to the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade. If this pans out, there are still doubts that could hamper the championship dreams.

“I think both guys would have to make sacrifices, and probably the biggest sacrifices they’ve each made up to this point in their respective careers.” Insider Jovan Buha spoke with the host Jason McIntyre on Friday, February 20, 2026, about how, on paper, the duo might look strong, but it’s not that simple. “Giannis didn’t love running a bunch of pick and roll with Dame. Maybe you see some inverted pick and rolls where Luka’s screening for Giannis, but like Luka’s not been a big screener in his career.

So it would require, I think, both guys making some sacrifices that they’ve been reluctant to make up to this point. But I think they’re both talented and skilled enough. You don’t overthink it. Two top-five guys, and history suggests that’s a title.”

Imago Dec 28, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts after a 3-point basket in the first half against the Sacramento Kings at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Buha did conclude that the Lakers should go for this trade. Since Luka Doncic can control and spray the ball comfortably, while Giannis can apply the pressure at the rim. But both of them are ball-dominant players and too often fail to make room for the other. In Luka Doncic’s situation, it was Kyrie Irving with the Mavericks and now LeBron James who took the backseat. Even in the Greek Freak’s case, it was the same problem.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had a usage of 32.5 and 35.5 percent with Damian Lillard in their two seasons. Dame’s percentage would drop from mid-thirties to 27.6 usage percentage during their stint. So, despite the positives, both stars would have to adapt. If they do, the recipe for success is guaranteed.

Luka Doncic has been vocal about wanting to play alongside a rim-runner. Antetokounmpo, a lethal slasher and a one-man wrecking crew on the fast break, is the ideal vertical partner.

The interest in Giannis also stems from his statement. He stated that winning the championship with the Bucks was a priority, but it had a caveat. “If that’s not on the table or in the plans, so that’s when you kind of like, ‘Okay, maybe I got to pivot because I really want to win.’” In 2027, he will be a free agent, so this summer, the Bucks could finally trade the 2x MVP without losing any leverage.

According to Buha, the Lakers have $50-$60 million in cap space and can offer three first-round picks to get this deal over the line. Antetokounmpo is owed about $54.1 million in 2025-26 as part of his three-year $175.3 million contract. Even Dalton Knecht and other low-contract options could be part of the negotiation.

Right now, the Lakers preserving draft capital and long-term flexibility might be a strategic move. For this, the Lakers will have to sacrifice LeBron James’ $52.6 million salary and end the partnership before next season begins.