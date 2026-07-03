Luka Doncic’s Reported Reaction Revealed After Lakers Spend $261 Mn in Aggressive Offseason Push

Despite mounting questions over overpayment, the Lakers’ new franchise cornerstone has reportedly signaled his approval.

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Luka Doncic is said to be “excited” about Los Angeles’ aggressive offseason moves, as reported by ‘The Athletic’ Dan Woike- and that endorsement matters more than any analyst’s spreadsheet right now.

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The front office has committed over $261 million signing Walker Kessler, Sandro Mamukelashvili, Quentin Grimes, and Collin Sexton, along with retaining Austin Reaves, directly addressing what Doncic had privately communicated he needed: a defensive anchor and lob-catching bigs. Fans and analysts are split on whether Pelinka overpaid, but the player the Lakers rebuilt this roster around appears satisfied with the answer.

Doncic is currently spending the summer before training camp in Europe. According to Dan Woike, the Lakers’ front office maintained regular communication with him through the negotiations with the other players.

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That dialogue wasn’t ceremonial. Doncic had made his priorities clear, and Pelinka built the offseason around them.

The calculated gamble completely reshapes the roster following LeBron James’ departure. While the core pieces are locked in, reports confirm that general manager Rob Pelinka’s offseason work is far from over.

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They still need an impactful wing to anchor their perimeter and Jonathan Kuminga is a frontrunner for that. But it’s unclear if the Lakers can pay him his worth.

Lakers’ financial decisions for Luka Doncic get a poor evaluation

The Lakers had a $51 million in cap space when LeBron James decided to become an unrestricted free agent. The fact that Pelinka completely reconstructed the depth chart without worrying about money has left a bitter taste among a small faction of LakeShow. Many questioned why Pelinka didn’t go this nuclear when James and Anthony Davis demanded similar depth.

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The latest maneuvers effectively make this Luka Doncic’s team now. In a rapid-fire flurry of transactions, LA finalized a blockbuster sign-and-trade for the 7’2 Kessler for a massive four-year, $130 million contract.

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Pelinka immediately supplemented the frontcourt anchor by committing long-term deals to Quentin Grimes (four years, $60 million), Sandro Mamukelashvili (four years, $52 million), and Collin Sexton (two years, $19 million), pushing total new guarantees past the $261 million threshold, including the remaining players on the broader roster.

Although there’s no ink to paper yet, it’s already looking like a steep investment. Some analysts question if they overpaid by signing Kessler and re-signing Austin Reaves to a four-year, $185 million max contract extension.

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To outmaneuver Utah, Los Angeles traded away unprotected first-round picks in 2031 and 2033, alongside first-round pick swaps in 2028 and 2030.

While this trade effectively hard-caps the Lakers and leaves them without any first-round draft assets to utilize in future trades, team insiders view it as a necessary premium to maximize Doncic’s championship window.

Kessler has consistently ranked among the top 5 in the NBA in blocks. A shoulder injury in 2026 ended his season early, but he will establish a stout interior safety net that the Lakers desperately lacked. Mamu is also a reliable backup big man who kept the Raptors momentum whenever he was on the floor.

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Now the Lakers are targeting former Golden State Warrior Jonathan Kuminga. He just entered unrestricted free agency after the Atlanta Hawks declined his $24.3 million option.

The front office is also watching the trade market to see if there is a worthy offer for Rui Hachimura’s salary.

The Lakers will get their first public look at the new-look roster Friday at the California Classic, where rookies Cameron Carr and Adou Thiero headline the summer league debut. The foundation is set. The final piece is still in play and Pelinka is clearly not done justifying Doncic’s excitement.