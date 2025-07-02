brand-logo
Latest
NFLGolfNBACollege FootballNASCAR

More Sports

think-tank-image

Think Tank

AllLatestES ThinkTankNewsletter HubNFLGolfNBACollege BasketballNASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingMLBTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccerCollege Football
Home/NBA

Luka Doncic’s Reported Rift With LeBron James Becomes Public as Lakers Locker Room Implode

ByAshmit Kumar

Jul 2, 2025 | 2:43 AM EDT

Link Copied!
0
Debate
feature-image

via Imago

feature-image

via Imago

“LeBron wants to compete for a championship. He knows the Lakers are building for the future. He understands that, but he values a realistic chance of winning it all”. These words by LeBron James’ agent, Rich Paul, have been haunting the Lakers franchise and its fans for the last few days. After taking his $52.6 million contract extension with the Lakers, LeBron James made it clear that he might not continue with the Lakers if they do not build him a squad that has the potential to compete for the championship. With this shocking decision, and Austin Reaves declining a $89.2 million extension, one has to ask: What is going on? Well, a recent update seems to highlight a reason, along with adding gasoline to the already blazing fire!

‘Spurs Reporter’, aka Dusty Garza, recently made a major revelation on X. According to him, reports are now emerging, from sources like John Gambadoro, that both LeBron James and Austin Reaves “don’t enjoy playing with Luka Doncic”! Yes, the top 3 players of the Lakers’ offense don’t get along! Gambadaro made this surprising revelation by reporting that “LeBron does not like playing with Luka, Reaves does not like playing with Luka. Reaves does not like getting the ball with two seconds left on the shot clock … The Lakers are going to turn their attention to build around Luka. Not LeBron, so this is Luka’s team now”.

 

This is a developing story.

ADVERTISEMENT

0
  Debate

Is LeBron's era with the Lakers over if they prioritize Luka over him?

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is a digital-first sports media house that surfaces the best stories on America's favorite sports celebrities with a fan's perspective to 30+ M average monthly readers.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved