Luka Doncic’s Simple Confession on LeBron James Relationship Leaves Reporter in Splits

Sometimes, answers don’t need long explanations, and Luka Doncic made that very clear.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

With Austin Reaves sidelined for at least four weeks, the Lakers suddenly have no choice but to lean fully into the LeBron James-Luka Doncic partnership. Head coach JJ Redick framed the moment as an opportunity rather than a setback, suggesting that Reaves’ absence could actually help untangle an offense that had grown cluttered with too many ball-dominant voices. And after Sunday’s blowout win over the Sacramento Kings, the early signs were encouraging even if Doncic’s brutally honest response to a postgame question stole the spotlight.

The Lakers’ offense looked as organized as it has all season against the Sacramento Kings in a blowout win on Sunday. While Doncic posted a 34-point outing, James was nearly flawless in just under 29 minutes on the floor. The post-game interview after a 125-101 win included some lighthearted moments. Shortly before Luka exited the interview, a reporter asked if it was important for him and LeBron to develop a great relationship during Reaves’ absence.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Yes,” Doncic said and looked at the reporter with a blank expression.

“What? It is important. It is. What do you want me to say more?” he said with a goofy smile, prompting a big laugh in the room.

ADVERTISEMENT

Doncic’s high respect for his fellow superstar teammate is no secret. He has idolized James since his growing-up years and modeled his game after him. two of the league’s biggest stars remain driven by an unrelenting hunger to win. Even when the 4x NBA champion’s future with the team was in question, and he was dealing with sciatica during the offseason, he maintained communication with Doncic to elevate each other.

“Speaking of James, sources close to the team reiterated recently that he and Doncic have maintained communication dating back to the onset of the summer with the focus being how they can make each other better,” Clutch Points Anthony Irwin reported. “Rampant speculation about James’ future aside, both superstars are looking forward to playing together again next season.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

With the Lakers short of their second offensive star in line, Redick is trusting the LeBron-Luka duo to keep his team afloat. After Sunday’s game, he doesn’t have much reason not to, hoping James didn’t seriously hurt his back in the fourth quarter. He exited the game with five minutes remaining in the fourth quarter after he hurt his back following a collision with DeMar DeRozan.

Luka Doncic’s Deadpan Answer Sums Up the Lakers’ New Reality

If JJ Redick believes so, he is betting against the statistics. It was hard not to be spellbound by how perfectly James and Doncic carried the Lakers’ offense on Sunday. However, that single blowout does little to erase the concerns that surfaced during the Lakers’ recent three-game skid. They lack a defensive big man, a backup center, and certainly some players who could give them defensive stops in a game.

ADVERTISEMENT

One blowout win against a below-average team doesn’t eliminate the fact that it is a gigantic blow to the team. In Reaves’ absence, Redick is planning to make sure that one of his two offensive stars is always present on the floor, and together, especially in the first few minutes of the first and third quarters. There is just one problem. He is asking a heavy load from his superstar, who is playing at an age few players ever reach.

Imago Oct 31, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) handles the ball as Memphis Grizzlies forward Vince Williams Jr. (5) defends during the fourth quarter at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

While Doncic’s defense remains a talking point, his offensive impact consistently outweighs those concerns during extended on-ball stretches. However, the same couldn’t be said about James. With James on the floor, the Lakers’ offense continues to hum, but the added responsibility on both ends has often come at a defensive cost.

ADVERTISEMENT

The issue with James is not that he can’t play defense. Give him a few days of rest, and he can lock down the best player in the league. However, making a 41-year-old play hard on both ends would reduce his production and eventually hurt them in the postseason. There is one silver lining for the Lakers, though. In the next month, they have some winnable games, at least until Jan. 17.