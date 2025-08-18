Luka Doncic’s Slovenia Commitment Gives Stern Reality Check to American Stars, Per Stephen A. Smith

European athletes carry a fire that never flickers. Soccer has long been their canvas, painted with sweat, passion, and thunderous pride. But basketball, too, has felt this storm, reflecting a raw hunger that seeps into every corner of sport. The game bends when they arrive, it shifts when their hearts collide with the hardwood. And even the voice that never softens, Stephen A. Smith, finds himself bowing to the brilliance of Luka Doncic and the revolution he embodies. But Sunday nearly sent a shiver through Slovenia.

Doncic’s heart-stopping moment came when Gregor Hrovat tumbled and smacked straight into his knee during an exhibition clash with Latvia. For a breath, fear gripped the floor. But the star stood tall, reminding everyone that his resilience dances louder than panic. The scare passed, yet the echoes of relief roared louder than cheers. Meanwhile, discussing the matter on ESPN’s First Take, Stephen A. Smith explained his reasons why he appreciates the 26-year-old Lakers star’s efforts for his country.

Is playing in EuroBasket a bad idea for Luka? For Stephen A., the simple answer is no. “Normally, I would say yes, but in this case, I’m going to say no. He missed a lot of last season in Dallas before he got traded to the Los Angeles Lakers. Even though he was out of shape in a lot of people’s eyes, he still averaged 28, 8, and 7,” Smith said.

The veteran analyst further mentioned, “He’s been on this conditioning tip, looks really in the best shape we’ve ever seen him in. He just signed a new three-year deal. You take all of those things into consideration, I would say he’s got his bag. He’s got his money, and now he’s out there trying to work himself into the best shape of his life. If this is how he chooses to do it, I don’t knock him one bit.” Last season was particularly difficult for Doncic for several reasons outside his trade from the Mavericks to the LA Lakers, but he has gathered himself quickly.

via Reuters Tokyo 2020 Olympics – Basketball – Men – Group C – Argentina v Slovenia – Saitama Super Arena, Saitama, Japan – July 26, 2021. Luka Doncic of Slovenia REUTERS/Brian Snyder

He missed the All-Star games as he was recovering from a left calf strain. This also led to him missing several weeks of action. But now, ‘skinny’ Luka is wearing his country’s colors as a testament to his commitment to basketball and his country. And after signing the $165 million extension with LA, the Slovenian Sensation is ready to take on the challenge.

Even if it means he has to play through pain, it looks like Luka Doncic isn’t going to back out so easily. And maybe this is exactly the kind of dedication Stephen A. Smith wishes to see in American sports and athletes. Because what he said next seems more like an alarm than a subtle jab.

Luka Doncic’s EuroBasket promise is a clear message to the American sports scene

Luka Doncic escaped with only a knee contusion and will rejoin Slovenia’s practice on Monday, per Marc Stein and Dan Woike. His 26 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists in just one half proved why Slovenia dreams of a EuroBasket medal, with Bet MGM placing them sixth in odds. Without him, Latvia stormed an 18-0 run as Kristaps Porzingis dropped 20 and Davis Bertans 16. You see, not just Luka but almost all the international players in the NBA are wearing their country’s colors on their backs. Like Nikola Jokic and KP.

This is where SAS sees the motivation that America seemingly lacks. Smith said, “I think it’s important to remind everybody of what the international players should be applauded for, which is something that we lament with the American players: their level of dedication to their nation, wanting to represent their country.”

via Reuters Tokyo 2020 Olympics – Basketball – Men – Group C – Slovenia v Japan – Saitama Super Arena, Saitama, Japan – July 29, 2021. Luka Doncic of Slovenia during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

“As often as they play in international competition, this is very important to them because their native citizens hold them accountable. This stuff matters to those folks. When you look at it from that standpoint, him stepping up and doing that, I can understand where he’s coming from. I can’t knock him for that.” Well, many have discussed that the European system is better than the American basketball system. Maybe some things are screaming for a change?

Thus, Luka Doncic plays with a heartbeat that shakes the floor. From knee scares to dazzling stat lines, he keeps proving why Slovenia dreams big. Stephen A. Smith may roar, but even he tips his hat to this kind of loyalty. Because for Luka, the jersey means everything. And maybe, just maybe, that is the lesson America needs to hear loudest.