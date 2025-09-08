Luka Doncic’s Teammate Is Ready for €40,000 Job to Ease Lakers Star’s Injury Worries

A 0-2 kickstart doesn’t mean the end of the world. Instead, it’s the secret ingredient for the fire that Slovenia brought alive at EuroBasket 2025. Luka Doncic held the reins and made sure his country didn’t back down. Four consecutive wins, and that matchup at Riga Arena against Italy sealed their fate in the quarter-finals of the tournament. And now, Germany stands before them.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Now, Doncic’s teammate, the 33-year-old center, Alen Omic, shared his joy with the media after winning 84-77 against the Italian side. “It’s unbelievable for us. I’m so happy. I enjoyed this game, especially because of my guy Luka. He played amazingly today,” the veteran stated.

However, the constant fear of the Los Angeles Lakers star missing the QF against Dennis Schroder & Co. is seemingly gnawing at the Slovenian side. But, it looks like Omic will be more than happy to pick the €40,000 ($46,987.40) job of a physiotherapist for the superstar point guard. Thus Omic confessed, “I told him I will massage him if he wants to be ready for Germany. Everybody in the arena enjoyed what they saw.” Besides, playing with Doncic has been a pure blessing, a bliss, if you will, for Alen & Co.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“That’s something to remind yourself about for all your life. This is what he does, this is where I want to stay,” he continued. “I want to stay with him in the court, just enjoying it; I do my best. I want him to enjoy his time, and that we do our job in order to make everything go well for him, so that he can give us a lot.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

In the matchup against Belgium, where Slovenia logged their first win in the tournament, Luka Doncic scored the fourth triple-double (26/10/11) in the history of EuroBasket. Meanwhile, double-doubles feel like a habit for the LA Lakers superstar. Because, well, he scored two of them in two consecutive games. One against Israel, and the other against Italy, on Sunday. And with that, the Magician has averaged 34 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 7.2 assists in the Group stage.

From underdogs to the biggest terror of the tournament, Slovenia waits to meet Germany. A chance to medal doesn’t seem like a distant dream anymore.

AD

Luka Doncic & Co. advance into the EuroBasket 2025 QF

Slovenia stormed into EuroBasket as the outsiders, with nations like Serbia, Germany, and France flaunting deeper NBA rosters. Even Turkey, Greece, and Italy had stronger pedigrees, so the road looked brutal. Yet Luka Doncic tore the script apart, stunning Italy in the first knockout round. He exploded for 42 points, grabbed 10 rebounds, and dished out only one assist as his teammates struggled. 22 of those came in the opening quarter, igniting instant electricity.

Luka Doncic overwhelmed defenders with his relentless scoring, while also disrupting Italy with timely steals and deflections. That defensive edge was a welcome sight, especially with Dallas critics always pointing fingers at his engagement. His individual brilliance lit up the tournament, but the challenge grows sharper now. Germany looms with Franz Wagner and Dennis Schroder powering a squad labeled as one of the favorites. Slovenia’s path only gets tougher from here.

via Imago FIBA EuroBasket 2025: Italien – Slowenien 07.09.2025 Luka Doncic Slowenien, 77 jubelt FIBA EuroBasket 2025: Italien – Slowenien, Riga, Arena Riga am 07.09.2025 *** FIBA EuroBasket 2025 Italy Slovenia 07 09 2025 Luka Doncic Slovenia, 77 cheers FIBA EuroBasket 2025 Italy Slovenia, Riga, Arena Riga on 07 09 2025 Copyright: xBEAUTIFULxSPORTS/Wunderlx

Thus, Alen Omic added, “That’s one game. You see what happened: Spain out, Serbia out. Everybody plays basketball. Everybody knows how to play basketball. It’s only one game; coming here with positive energy, everything can happen. That’s why we need to stay together like a family. We need to fight.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Well, Slovenia came roaring back from 0-2, flipping doubt into fuel and carving their path into the quarter finals. Luka Doncic has been a walking storm, dropping triple-doubles, stacking double-doubles, and torching defenses with 42-point nights. Alen Omic plays the loyal anchor, lifting the energy and keeping the family spirit alive. Now, with Germany in sight, Slovenia carries belief sharper than ever. One game, one spark, everything can change.