Luka Doncic’s Teammate Issues Worrying Statement for NBA After Knee Injury

The basketball world held its breath this weekend when Luka Doncic limped off the floor during Slovenia’s game against Latvia. Anytime a global superstar and the centerpiece of the Los Angeles Lakers’ future goes down, panic sets in instantly. Fans feared the worst as Luka grabbed his knee after teammate Gregor Hrovat collided with him. Social media buzzed with anxiety. Had the Lakers just seen their $165 million investment crumble before the season even started?

Fortunately, the fears were short-lived. Luka was later diagnosed with only a knee contusion, painful, but not serious. He wanted to return to the game but was advised by Slovenia’s medical staff to rest. Still, the scare was enough to remind everyone just how valuable he is to both his country and his NBA franchise. Reports from NBA insider Marc Stein and the Slovenian Basketball Federation indicate the injury was minor, with no structural damage. Doncic was able to walk to the locker room under his own power and returned to the bench later in the game, though he did not re-enter.

But here’s the twist: Luka’s teammates believe what’s coming next might be even scarier, not for him, but for the rest of the NBA.

Slovenian veteran Edo Muric couldn’t have been clearer when asked about Doncic’s transformation this summer. “Yeah, he’s faster and jumps more. And this year, I expect him to be the best version of himself,” Muric said.

Think about that for a second. Luka Doncic, already one of the NBA’s most unstoppable offensive players, has now slimmed down, gained explosiveness, and is entering his physical prime. If he was difficult to contain before, how exactly do you guard him now? That’s the “worrying” part for every other NBA team.

Muric went further, highlighting Luka’s leadership and maturity. “Yes, every year he’s more vocal and vocal… That’s why I say he’s maturing; he knows what he’s talking about, and it’s really a pleasure to follow him.” It’s not just the step-back threes, the crafty footwork, or the dazzling passes anymore. Luka is evolving into the complete package: a superstar who commands the locker room as much as he dominates the court. This is why his fitness transformation has been such a big storyline all summer. Luka has long faced criticism for arriving at camp out of shape, with skeptics suggesting he was playing catch-up in the first half of every season. But at just 26 years old, he seems to have finally cracked the code.

Reports say he dropped over 30 pounds, and his leaner look even landed him on the cover of Men’s Health. Now, instead of just playing with skill, he’s pairing it with athleticism, and that combination could redefine what’s possible for him. For Slovenia, though, Luka’s brilliance hasn’t translated to wins just yet. They’ve lost all four of their EuroBasket friendlies this summer, even with Doncic putting up strong numbers, 19 points against Germany and 26 against Latvia.

In the Latvia game, he looked unstoppable before the injury, scoring 26 points in just 17 minutes. The issue hasn’t been Luka; it’s been everything else. Poor refereeing, porous defense, and a lack of execution have haunted Slovenia. Slovenia’s head coach, Aleksander Sekulic, expressed frustration with the officiating in the Latvia game.

Cameras captured Doncic confronting the head referee post-game, making angry comments about the calls. Sekulic noted that the referees’ decisions, particularly at the start of the second half, contributed to Latvia’s comeback from a 13-point deficit. Per Iztok Franko, Slovenia’s “dark minutes” after a 16-0 Latvia run, partly attributed to questionable calls.

Luka himself was visibly frustrated with the officiating, and even Kristaps Porzingis admitted the calls were questionable.

Luka’s Return Lifts Slovenia Ahead of EuroBasket

Still, Luka’s presence alone changes everything. He’s set to rejoin Slovenia in training ahead of their matchup with Great Britain, and his return will boost both morale and confidence. After all, when your captain is not only your best player but also in the best shape of his life, hope runs high. Meanwhile, back in Los Angeles, Luka’s rise has sparked a very different kind of conversation. With LeBron James nearing the twilight of his career, the Lakers have clearly shifted their focus toward building around Doncic.

This summer, reports suggested Luka played an active role in recruiting new teammates like Deandre Ayton and Marcus Smart. LeBron, on the other hand, has taken a step back, spending more time with family and leaving front-office decisions to others.

That dynamic hasn’t gone unnoticed. Some LeBron fans feel the four-time champion has been slighted, arguing that the Lakers are putting more energy into Luka than into their aging legend. Even Stephen A. Smith weighed in, saying LeBron shouldn’t feel disrespected when he’s still earning $52 million this season.

Smith pointed out that it’s simply business, the Lakers have found their next face of the franchise, and his name is Luka Doncic.

via Imago Apr 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts during the second half in game five of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

If anything, that just underlines how much weight Luka now carries. He’s no longer just Slovenia’s golden boy or the NBA’s brightest young talent. He’s the player around whom the Lakers are building their entire post-LeBron future.

Because think about it: Luka Doncic already averaged over 28.2 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 7.7 assists last season. That was him “out of shape.” Now imagine him with an extra step of quickness, an extra inch of vertical, and a sharper focus on conditioning. How many defenses in the NBA are built to handle that? The honest answer: very few.

So yes, Luka gave fans a scare with his knee injury this week. But the bigger scare might be what comes next, a fully unleashed, fully conditioned Luka Doncic entering his prime years with the Lakers and Slovenia counting on him to deliver.

And that leaves us with a question for you: If Luka really is “the best version of himself” this year, as Muric says, is there anyone in the NBA who can actually stop him?