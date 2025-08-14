Luka Doncic’s Teammate Fires Stern Warning to JJ Redick as Jason Kidd’s Behavior With Star Questioned

Luka Doncic is not just a name that echoes through the basketball world. He’s a force who has shown what he can do on the court. Remember his 73-point game night vs. the Atlanta Hawks? Yes, that’s NBA legacy. However, his journey didn’t begin in America. His hometown Ljubljana, Spain, and all of Europe already knew that the 18-year-old was the magician. Keeping that in mind, how many have truly succeeded in containing the “madness” of this trickster?

Stats say… no one. Now, he’s back to wearing the Slovenian blue, all decked up for the 2025 EuroBasket. And while the National Team is dealing with the emotional wrath of their veteran star Goran Dragic, the sharpshooter Klemen Prepelic clarified his stance on Doncic. While doing so, the 32-year-old took a subtle jab at the Dallas Mavericks head coach, Jason Kidd.

Prepelic first shared why he believes Aleksander Sekulic is the best choice to lead the national team. “Aleksander Sekulic is by far the best choice for the Slovenian national team. He knows the players, he knows the system, and he knows what we need,” the sharpshooter informed Sport Klub. “He has proven that he belongs at the elite level. As for the critics, here’s my answer: Jason Kidd may be a bigger name, but he couldn’t control Luka’s ‘madness.'”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Well, the team that’s about to make noise in EuroBasket this year, is the same team that won EuroBasket 2017 with a young Luka Doncic. Moreover, he’s something that even JJ Redick, Luka’s current head coach at the Los Angeles Lakers, needs to keep in mind. “Luka has to be playful. He has to enjoy himself,” Klemen Prepelic added. “If he didn’t enjoy himself, he wouldn’t be part of the national team. So why limit him—and everyone else?”

AD

via Imago Mar 26, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) in the first half Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Jimmy Butler pushed himself out of the Miami Heat because he had lost his joy of hooping. Surely, the Lakers wouldn’t want the same to happen with the 26-year-old 5x All-Star. Well, a lot of the recent developments, precisely for the future, revolve around Doncic. That $165 million contract extension is a simple yet powerful testament to the same.

Moreover, Luka Doncic, in seven NBA seasons, has averaged 28.6 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 8.2 assists over 450 regular-season games, with 30.9 points in 55 playoff games. A versatile star with 82 triple-doubles, he boasts career shooting splits of .468/.350/.751 and holds the record for six straight 30-point triple-doubles, showcasing elite scoring, playmaking, and rebounding consistency.

But now, the focus is moving towards Cyprus, Finland, Poland, and Latvia. Sure thing, these countries are playing in the mega European tournament. At the same time, their hosting it as well. Leaving the scars of departure from Dallas behind him, bringing the fire back in his intentions, and getting back in shape, ‘skinny’ Luka is ready for the 2025 EuroBasket. And yes, Klemen Prepelic’s words should ring as an alarm not just to the European teams but across the NBA.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Luka Doncic Is More Than Motivated for the Upcoming Tournament, According to Aleksander Sekulic

Aleksander Sekulic is watching Luka Doncic closely as Slovenia prepares for the EuroBasket 2025 championship. The coach knows the LA Lakers star is still far from peak condition, but that does not shake his belief. In his eyes, Doncic’s mindset outweighs his current form. He trusts the drive of a player determined to create something unforgettable.

The Slovenian HC explained that Doncic’s training habits have evolved, but true sharpness will reveal itself later. Luka, he said, is not yet the full force everyone remembers. Still, motivation pulses through him. Sekulic compared the attention around Luka to the spotlight on Serbia’s Nikola Jokic, calling both the best in the world. The anticipation around Slovenia’s campaign is intense, from fans to the locker room.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Sekulic also believes that playing with Doncic transforms the team. He expects Luka’s presence to lift every teammate’s performance, as it has in the past. The aim is to push beyond expectations, to reach a level where ambition meets opportunity. For Slovenia, this is more than a tournament run. It is a chance to channel the skill of their star into collective greatness.

So, Luka Doncic walks into EuroBasket 2025 like a storm wrapped in silk. The fire is back, the smile is dangerous, and the numbers speak louder than headlines. Sekulic trusts him, Prepelic defends him, and the world watches. From Dallas scars to Slovenian blue, Luka is ready to make Europe his stage again. The madness is coming.