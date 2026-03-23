Luka Doncic’s ‘Toxic’ Behavior Changed After JJ Redick’s Advice, Claims Renowned Journalist

Luka Doncic has been on a tear recently, as he averages 40+ points during a nine-game win streak. Along with the improved performance, the Los Angeles Lakers star has brought about a major change in his behavior, as he has stopped jawing with the refs. This shift is apparently after head coach JJ Redick’s advice.

“He’s moved off officials to some degree,” said Colin Cowherd on his podcast. “He’s moved into opponents and fans. I think JJ Reddick has told Luka, I don’t mind the trash talk, just direct it to other people.” The veteran NBA broadcaster called Doncic gifted and explained the recent change where the Slovenian is talking trash to fans and opponents is a calculated move.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Co-host Jason Timpf agreed with the assessment. “Oh, absolutely. It’s actually crazy because his relationship with refs was getting borderline toxic.” He further added that change has resulted in different behavior on the hardwood.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Now he’s focused on making shots and talking s–t,” said Timpf. “Which has been amazing because not only is it way more entertaining to watch because he’s got this like energy to him, that’s almost infectious, but it’s also causing him to focus on all the right things. Because now you’ve got to back up your trash talk.”

Two instances of his recent exploits were against the Bulls and the Rockets. Matas Buzelis regretted trash-talking to Luka Doncic, which led to his 51-point performance. Then last Wednesday, inside the Toyota Center, a fan proved the Lakers star, which resulted in a near triple-double performance of 40 points, 9 rebounds, and 10 assists.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Instead of speaking to the officials at every play, Cowherd and Timpf reported that it was JJ Redick’s plan to make sure Luka does the same to his opponents and the opposing fans. The head coach might have given us a hint already of this changed behavior. After Doncic got his 14th technical of the season against the Pelicans, JJ said, “He’s aware that he’s close. And he’s trying [to not draw more].”

Since then, he has picked two more, but the recent one was rightly rescinded.

ADVERTISEMENT

Luka Doncic and his NSFW encounter

His 14th, 15th, and 16th technicals all came in March. But to Doncic’s credit, his 13th technical came against Denver on January 20. In fact, the last one was against the Orlando Magic on Saturday. With 1:19 to go in the third quarter, he was caught exchanging trash talk with Magic center Goga Bitadze, where he picked the T.

JJ Redick explained to the media, “No, but we’ll obviously try to get that rescinded.” Luka Doncic also said, “He (Goga Bitadze) said it free throw, he will f— my whole family. And at some point, you know, this is a basketball court. At some point, I got to stand up for myself.” Fortunately, the league’s high scorer will play against the playoff team Pistons.

ADVERTISEMENT

NBA insider Shams Charania reported that the NBA has rescinded Lakers star Doncic’s 16th technical foul. It’s the third time in his career that the NBA has rescinded in April 2022 and March 2023, when he played for the Dallas Mavericks.