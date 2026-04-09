Luka Doncic Secretly Visits Daughters in Slovenia After Treatment in Spain: Reports

Luka Doncic sustained a grade 2 hamstring strain last Thursday against the OKC Thunder. That injury has ruled the 27-year-old star out of the regular season. Meanwhile, the star flew to Spain to undergo an injection treatment to help the Los Angeles Lakers through the rest of the season. However, recent revelations say that Doncic is not in Spain.

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An X user @sirii31 claimed on Thursday, “My friend saw him today in Slovenia, he looked fine. Leg wrapped, finished stem cell therapy.” This person also claimed in the comments that Luka’s father, Sasa Doncic, is their neighbor. At the same time, they said they didn’t record any video of the Lakers superstar because he was holding his daughter. Following these claims, X user @LukaUpdates tweeted: If this is true that means Luka went to visit his daughters before heading back to USA.

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Well, within a few hours, Luka Updates verified the claims. They tweeted again, “I can confirm. Luka is in Slovenia.” Well, this meeting with his daughters has far greater implications. As you know, Luka Doncic is currently in a legal battle with his ex-fiancée, Anamaria Goltes, over custody and support of his two daughters, Gabriella and Olivia.

Earlier in March, DailyMail reported that Doncic quietly filed an injunction demanding to see his two young daughters. This demand came after Goltes suddenly relocated to Slovenia with the children. The same report also informed that the model and fitness influencer moved to her native country with her oldest, Gabriella, while awaiting the second child, Olivia.

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Then, in December, when Luka Doncic made a trip to be present for his second daughter’s birth, drama unraveled. That short reunion turned into a full-blown scene at the Kranj Maternity Hospital on December 6. After disagreements, reports say that police arrived. However, they “did not detect any elements of a criminal offense or misdemeanor” from the star, adding that Doncic left peacefully.”

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At the same time, reports also say that Anamaria Goltes filed a child support petition in Los Angeles. This move came six months after Luka Doncic signed a massive 3-year, $165 M extension with the Lakers. However, the 27-year-old All-Star guard has refuted the petition.

He has countered it, stating that it is invalid. Simply because his daughters aren’t California residents. Doncic initiated a family law case in Slovenia in February. And he has claimed that Goltes filed in California to gain a financial advantage: “Avail herself of the generous amounts of child support for which California is well-known,” per PEOPLE.

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Now, coming back to Luka Doncic’s trip to Spain. He will miss the rest of the 2025–26 regular season due to a Grade 2 left hamstring strain, dealing a major blow to the Lakers, who were emerging as a serious playoff threat.

The Los Angeles Lakers are monitoring Luka Doncic’s recovery

Luka Doncic has been battling a lingering hamstring issue all season. And now, at the worst possible moment, the injury has escalated into a Grade 2 strain and sidelined him. However, there’s urgency. He has already flown to Europe for advanced treatment, chasing every recovery edge. That 3-6 weeks healing phase? Nope, bring it down to 2-3 weeks! Meanwhile, head coach JJ Redick confirmed he’s in Spain, fully locked in, pushing hard for the fastest possible return.

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“I’m not gonna share how long he’s going to be over there, but I think he’s in good spirits,” the Lakers HC said before Tuesday’s loss to the Thunder. “I think he’s, in my conversations with him, he’s motivated to do everything possible. I know for him, it’s hard for him not to be on a basketball court.”

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Imago Via LA Times

He added, “That’s his happy place. He’s one of the handful of guys that really play year-round, and it’s not just international competition, but he likes to be in the gym. He likes to be working on his craft, and I think it’s hard for him. He wants to get back on the court.”

Well, the Lakers are hopeful that Luka Doncic will return soon. And he, too, seems to be motivated to come back stronger and faster. However, it feels utopian. And it’s simply because the trials for these injection treatments have often shown mixed results, per reports. Therefore, in simple terms, Luka’s playoff return remains uncertain. Meanwhile, he is in Slovenia spending time with his daughters. Kind of healing his soul first? Seems like it!