Luka Doncic Sends Special Message To Don Nelson After His Protest Against Mavericks Trade

Four months after the Dallas Mavericks stunned the basketball world by trading Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers for Anthony Davis, the ripple effects are still very much alive. Recently, Mavericks legend and Hall of Famer Don Nelson made his feelings crystal clear—by showing up to an award ceremony wearing Luka’s latest Jordan sneakers. It was a subtle but powerful protest against Dallas’s decision to part ways with their franchise cornerstone.

Nelson didn’t hold back, calling the trade a “tremendous mistake” and reminding everyone of Celtics great Red Auerbach’s philosophy: when you have a generational player, you keep him for life and honor his legacy. For Nelson, trading Luka was simply out of the question.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Luka didn’t ignore the gesture. On Instagram, he posted a photo of Nelson rocking his shoes with the caption: “Congratulations coach, nice shoes!” A simple but meaningful acknowledgment that shows Luka respects Nelson’s support—even as he forges a new path in Los Angeles.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

While the trade still sparks heated debate among Mavericks fans and analysts alike, this exchange between Luka and Nelson highlights the respect and connections that run deep in the NBA, no matter the headlines.

ongoing story…