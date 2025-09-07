Luka Doncic Sends Strong Locker Room Message After Confirming Injury Concerns Before Germany Clash

Tonight, all eyes were on Luka Doncic as he entered the Arena Riga in Latvia with one mission: Lead Slovenia into the last eight. However, it wasn’t going to be an easy task with him and his team being up against a solid Italy team that finished second in a competitive Group C behind Greece with a 4-1 record. But once the ball hit the air, the Gli Azzurri could only sit back and watch as Doncic lit up the arena with a monstrous performance and sent his nation to the next round.

The Los Angeles Lakers guard put up 42 points, along with 10 rebounds and an assist. While those who watched the game know just how much the Italian defense tried to stop Doncic, after the game, speaking to the media, the 26-year-old gave everyone insight into how everything went down. “At first, they started with ‘switch’ defense on me, then I scored a couple of points, so then they started doubling me. But as I said from the beginning before EuroBasket, we believe.” Doncic said.

After which, he sent a strong message to his teammates ahead of their next game against the defending World Champions, Germany. “We have a very, very hard game against Germany now, but we have to believe,” he told the reporter. The five-time All-Star set the record straight as he acknowledged that their quarter-final game against Dennis Schroder and Co. won’t be a walk in the park. Well, that’s absolutely right, given that the Germans are one of the only two teams with a perfect record in the competition, the other being Turkey.

But, regardless of that fact, Luka Doncic believes he and his teammates can overcome this huge obstacle standing between them and the semi-finals. However, for them to have a chance, the Lakers superstar will have to produce another such night of magic where he’s almost unstoppable, which might be too much of an ask from him after what unfolded early in the game tonight. That’s because during the second quarter of the matchup, Luka was in visible pain, which raised concerns about his fitness. So, what’s the update?

Luka Doncic provides an update on his injury scare against Italy before the quarter finals

While it is a night of celebration for Slovenia as well as the Lakers Nation, with Luka Doncic putting up a memorable performance against Italy and carrying his nation to a win, it could’ve ended very badly had things gotten out of hand early in the matchup. During the second quarter, the team’s medical staff was seen applying spray on Doncic’s thighs, and the commentators soon picked up on this, confirming that something wasn’t right with the Slovenian guard.

Indeed, that was the case; Doncic was in pain, and he himself confirmed that after the win. When a reporter asked about the injury, Doncic replied, “Yes, it hurts. I have to go to get therapies now. But will be fine.” Well, this isn’t the first time that the 26-year-old has faced trouble with knee injuries. Just before the tournament, Luka collided with his own teammate during a preparation game against Latvia and went off the court limping. However, later everything turned out to be okay, and the collision left no lingering effects.

That’s because, since then, he’s arguably been the best player at the tournament, averaging 32.4 points along with 8 rebounds and 8.4 assists. Not to mention, he did not seem in any discomfort. Similarly, even after tonight’s scare, he came back to the court in the second half to round up a phenomenal performance. So, with him providing much-needed assurance, it’s safe to say that the Los Angeles Lakers guard is going to fit to play against Germany on September 10th.

This is a great boost for Slovenia, as without their superstar, it’s hard to even imagine what the outcome of their matchup against the defending World Champions would be. So far, he’s been their shining light, and they’ll need him more than ever as they go up against a star-studded Germany lineup featuring the likes of Franz Wagner, Dennis Schroder, Tristan Da Silva, and more. Will Doncic and Co. be able to break into the final four? That’s something we’ll have to wait and watch.