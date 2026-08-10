Luka Doncic Shares Glimpse of Life With Daughters Amid Ex-Fiancée’s Alleged $50M Demand and Custody Changes

Luka Doncic is home, but basketball is no longer the biggest part of his world. In Slovenia, the Los Angeles Lakers star is embracing a quieter offseason. He is spending precious moments with his daughters, Gabriela and Olivia. As Ljubljana prepares to welcome his teammates later this month, Doncic is offering a rare peek into the family life behind the superstar, just as his personal world takes another turn.

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Doncic shared an Instagram Story. His firstborn, Gabriela, is probably trying her best to walk on the treadmill. With her little hands holding the bars of support, Papa Luka is staring down with adoration and amusement, for sure. Since Olivia is just 7 months old, it is too early for anyone to expect her to take such a big step!

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Back in May, Doncic gave fans another glimpse into his life as a father. One photo showed him enjoying playtime with his two-year-old daughter while holding Olivia close. Another captured the Lakers star outdoors with Gabriela perched comfortably on his shoulders.

At that time, Luka was deep into a custody battle with his ex-fiancée and mother of the two kids, Anamaria Goltes. In fact, the 27-year-old opted out of the national team for the FIBA World Cup just to be with his daughters.

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“I love my daughters more than anything, and they will always come first in my life,” Luka Doncic wrote. “As I continue working toward joint custody of my daughters, I have been forced to make a difficult decision between traveling and playing for the Slovenian national team and being with my daughters this summer.”

He added, “Unfortunately, it has been made extremely difficult for me to see them over the past eight months.” Before the announcement, Goltes had taken the matter to a California court. She was seeking financial support for their children. Her petition also asked Doncic to cover her legal expenses. But as always, the story took a turn.

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Luka Doncic’s ex-fiancée makes fresh $50M demand

Anamaria Goltes withdrew her child support case in Los Angeles last Monday. She asked the court to dismiss the petition without prejudice. The move came just days before a hearing on Doncic’s jurisdiction challenge. The hearing was about to address whether the California court could handle the case.

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She wrote, “I am withdrawing my Petition for Child Support with the specific intention of resolving this matter amicably and by a mutual agreement which is in the best interests of our children.”

Meanwhile, a new legal dispute now surrounds Luka Doncic. According to TMZ, Anamaria Goltes has reportedly sought a $50M settlement in Slovenia. The claim allegedly allocates $40M to her and $10M for their daughters.

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However, Luka Doncic and his representatives have yet to publicly address the request. The court records also remain unavailable, leaving several details unclear. Meanwhile, Goltes is reportedly seeking a custody change. She wants Doncic’s weekly parenting time cut from at least 2 days to 1. The filing does not explain the reasoning behind the request. It also remains unknown whether the court has set a hearing.

So the legal battle continues between Luka Doncic and Anamaria Goltes. Well, it clearly looks like the Slovenian superstar is extracting the best from every moment that he is getting to spend with his daughters now.