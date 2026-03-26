Luka Doncic Shows Kind Gesture as Fans Surround His Car in Middle of Street

An exhausted Luka Doncic must have sat comfortably in his car, hoping to reach the airport or hotel. After another blockbuster night, a nap was everything he needed. But as he was leaving the arena, he heard chants. Fans were crowding the street to get a glimpse of the superstar, with one message on their lips: “MVP! MVP!”

In a latest TikTok clip from user @mike.leslie captured the beautiful moment when the Slovenian star got all the love from the people on the street. Basketball fans huddled up on the street, making noise, somewhat declaring to everyone in the league about their choice of the Most Valuable Player of the season. Meanwhile, Luka stopped his car (possibly the Lamborghini Mansory Urus) and signed autographs while the MVP chants continued.

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Well, it’s difficult to say how old or new the 47-second clip is. It could be as fresh as Doncic’s 43-point blockbuster night against the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday. Or it could be from his 60-point night at Kaseya Center last week. Or a completely different game, on the road or at home. Who knows?

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Luka Doncic is making his MVP case stronger with every game. Across the last 10 games, the 27-year-old averaged 39.1 points, 8.0 rebounds, 7.5 assists, 2.4 steals, 0.6 blocks, and 4.0 turnovers in 38.3 minutes. He shot 47.3% from the field (131/277), 37.4% from three (52/139), and 77.8% from the line (77/99), showcasing elite scoring volume with strong all-around production and efficiency despite a heavy offensive workload.

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Therefore, when he stood at the Kaseya Center last week against the Miami Heat, scoring 60, the crowd erupted. “MVP! MVP!” It’s commendable to receive such love and honor in enemy territory. But then, who else is doing it like Luka Doncic lately? To be honest, the road audience isn’t always supportive. However, on the night of March 19, Luka hit a rare feat: he reached 100 points in the last 24 hours, with 40 of those coming in Houston.

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“It was pretty impressive, especially away game in Miami, you hear the whole crowd chanting MVP,” he told the media after the game. “I think every player wants to hear. So, I got little goosebumps. So, it was pretty special.” At the same time, he also slammed the media for not being in the MVP contention. Luka said, “That’s you guys, media. I ain’t got nothing to do with that.”

Now, interestingly enough, ESPN legend Michael Wilbon believes that Luka isn’t an MVP candidate for this season. And what’s his logic of argument?

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Michael Wilbon throws shade at Luka Doncic’s MVP case

Speaking on Pardon the Interruption, Wilbon revealed his picks—while taking a clear jab at Luka Doncic along the way.

“I have a vote in this. And I will tell you it’s tightened up. My vote, and I’m not even sure the order. I think it’s Jaylen Brown one, I think it’s SGA two, and I think it’s Victor three. And then don’t talk to me about a guy who plays half the court, Luka Doncic,” the ESPN legend said.

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That closing remark hits differently. It shifts the debate from output to optics. Because if you’ve actually watched Luka this season, the eye test and the stats both make it hard to justify brushing him aside so casually.

Imago Mar 18, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) warms up before playing against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Doncic is torching the league in scoring, averaging 33.6 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 8.3 assists while shooting 47.4% overall and 36.4% from deep. Moreover, the Los Angeles Lakers sit at 47-26, fueled by a 13-2 surge with Doncic driving the engine. Therefore, his impact stretches beyond scoring, as sharper defensive energy now complements his offense, turning numbers into wins and perception into a debate that feels increasingly out of touch today.

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So when Wilbon says “half the court,” you see where the argument begins. The knock on Luka has long centered on defense—effort, consistency, engagement—and it’s trailed him for years. However, this season, that storyline feels less clear-cut. He’s looked more involved, more in sync, and the Lakers’ recent run mirrors that shift.

It’s safe to say that Luka Doncic is making ripples in the MVP debate this time. He is solidifying his case with every game. Especially after his 43-point night in the Lakers’ 137-130 win against the Pacers on Wednesday, Luka is adding his name among the elites. He is the only player since Michael Jordan in 1986 to average over 40 points in six consecutive road games, finishing a notable road stretch averaging 40.7 points. And that achievement matters.