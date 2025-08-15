Luka Doncic Stays Loyal to Dirk Nowitzki Despite Mavs Legend’s Cooper Flagg Plan

If you take a walk around the American Airlines Center, you’ll pass Dirk Nowitzki’s 24-foot-tall white bronze statue. “Loyalty never fades,” etched on it as his signature fadeaway move, stands eternalized. Despite retirement in 2019, Dirk continued to root for the Mavs in loud and silent cheers. However, the franchise upset the 47-year-old when they pushed Luka away in February 2025. He was angry, he was sad, and he was one of the first ones to reach out to him. And maybe, therefore, even when Nowitzki expressed his plans with Cooper Flagg recently, Doncic knew what he preferred.

The Slovenian Sensation has always looked up to his former Mavs teammate as a beacon of inspiration. They’re friends above all! So, now, during an online fan interaction on Bilibili, fans asked the 26-year-old Los Angeles Lakers guard which player’s signature move he wanted the most. “I would take the Dirk Nowitzki fadeaway as a signature move,” Luka Doncic said without a second thought. You see, the admiration hasn’t faded! But then, who wouldn’t want Dirk’s signature move? But Dirk was too shy to take the honor.

Dirk Nowitzki called it an accident that turned into art. The one-legged fadeaway was born from necessity, crafted to rise above taller defenders with grace. Years of sweat taught him balance, timing, and swagger in a single motion. Now, seeing young stars copy it feels like basketball poetry to him. Imitation, after all, is pure tribute.

Fans know the magic lives on. Luka Doncic throws it in with a wink, pulling off that drifting one-legged three against the Clippers in 2021 like it was a casual afternoon. The move is part muscle memory, part legend, and all flair. Dirk’s influence still ripples through the game, bending modern basketball around his masterpiece.

Right now, Luka Doncic is in Europe, gearing up for EuroBasket 2025. So is Dirk Nowitzki—though at 47, he’s leaving the hooping to the younger legs. Since May, he’s been across the Atlantic, but his attention remains locked on the Dallas Mavericks. More specifically, on their prized No. 1 draft pick, the rising phenom Cooper Flagg.

Dirk Nowitzki sidelines Luka Doncic for Cooper Flagg ambitions

Speaking on the 41 Campus podcast, Dirk Nowitzki shared his awe and ambition for the Dallas Mavericks’ No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg. It continues to surprise the NBA world how Nico Harrison & Co.’s luck defied the 1.8% chance of winning the Draft Lottery earlier this year. But here we are! And yes, the rookie will meet Luka Doncic on the court on Nov 28 when the Lakers will face the Mavs in the NBA Cup. Now, coming back, Nowitzki’s words paint a picture of both surprise and admiration. “The Mavs were really, it has to be said, incredibly lucky. Have really caught the first pick, you really have to say,” the NBA legend said.

“Although I think they have less than two percent chances of getting the first pick. And then drafted at the end of June after the finals Cooper Flagg by Duke. Huge talent. Unbelievable how he’s already playing. He’s 18 as a blood disciple.“ He added, “How he reads the game. Incredible athlete. So yes, a little bit of sky is the limit for him. I’ve also heard a bit now that he’s an absolute workhorse, that he’s listening, that he wants to learn, that he wants to improve, that he really wants to become a good player, a great player, that he has the drive. So far, everything you hear is positive.”

via Imago May 14, 2025; Chicago, Il, USA; Cooper Flagg talks to the media during the 2025 NBA Draft Combine at Marriott Marquis Chicago. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images

Even without meeting him yet, Dirk’s enthusiasm is clear, mixing curiosity with genuine support. “I haven’t met him myself yet because we’ve been in Europe since May. But I hope that we can exchange ideas at some point, and of course, I wish him all the best for the new season and that he makes a great impact with the Mavs.” Well, his hope to connect and share wisdom signals not just respect for Flagg’s potential but also a mentor’s quiet investment in shaping the Mavericks’ future.

Dirk Nowitzki’s loyalty may be carved in bronze, but Luka Doncic wears it on his sleeve. He still treasures Dirk’s fadeaway, even as the legend’s gaze turns toward Cooper Flagg. The rookie is ready to chase his own glory, yet Luka remains the heartbeat of that bond. In Dallas, greatness never fades—it simply writes its next chapter.