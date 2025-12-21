Luka Doncic, Stephen Curry, & More: 5 NBA Moments That Defined 2025

2025 had everything. Both the 2024-25 season and this current season have had historic dominance, jaw-dropping trades, and viral moments that have frozen timelines. It wasn’t just about trophies or standings, but rather things that shifted the conversation. Here’s a look back at five moments that defined the NBA in 2025.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Luka Doncic–Anthony Davis Blockbuster Trade

On February 2nd, every NBA fan woke up to news that felt impossible: Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic had been traded to the Los Angeles Lakers for superstar forward Anthony Davis for a midseason blockbuster that become the most shocking deal in recent history. No leaks, no buildup, just a seismic move on one night that reset the Western conference overnight.

ADVERTISEMENT

The structure only added to the shock. LA acquired a 25-year-old MVP candidate to pair alongside LeBron James, and Dallas pivoted away from a generational offensive engine in favor of immediate defensive impact. It marked the first time in league history that two reigning All-NBA players were traded for each other midseason.

The reaction was swift and forgiving. Mavericks fans were furious, protesting against the team, the ownership, and, most of all, GM Nico Harrison, the architect behind the move. Analysts debated timelines and long-term vision, but no one could deny the magnitude.

For the Lakers the message was undeniable. The present was secured, and the future was now hopeful, with Doncic stepping into the role immediately, becoming a focal point of the post-LeBron era.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Mavs would go onto get the first overall pick, and Nico Harrison would end up being fired, but the damage was done. The landscape of the league was changed.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Shai Gilgeous‑Alexander’s Historic MVP & Finals Sweep

By the time the playoffs arrived, the debate was already over. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was the MVP, and everyone was watching how far he could take the Oklahoma City Thunder. SGA didn’t just have a career year in 2025, but authored one of the most dominant superstar guard seasons the league has ever seen, finishing as the NBA’s leading scorer while leading OKC to 68 wins.

The league’s reward, giving him the MVP award, was a long anticipated achievement. OKC’s rise wasn’t theoretical anymore, and it was driven by a guard who had mastered every single way to bend defenses without forcing the issue.

In the playoffs, any lingering doubt disappeared. With co-stars Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams playing after a broken hip surgery and through a torn UCL respectively, OKC tore through the Western Conference with their youth and SGA‘s offensive firepower. The Thunder beat the Indiana Pacers in the NBA Finals, and the resume was complete: Gilgeous-Alexander was the MVP, Finals MVP, and the scoring champion, something only accomplished by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Michael Jordan, and Shaquille O’Neal.

ADVERTISEMENT

At just 26, he didn’t just win, but defined the year. The Thunder captured their first title since relocating to OKC, and Shai officially became one of the faces of the league.

ADVERTISEMENT

NBA Dunk Week Surprise: Steph Curry’s First Dunk in 6 Years

Stephen Curry‘s known for his long-range shooting, something he’s used to redefine the game. However, in March, we saw something rare. Curry, against the Philadelphia 76ers, for the first time since 2019, rose up to throw down a one handed dunk.

The reaction was pure disbelief, with Warriors commentator Bob Fitzgerald telling fans to “take a picture,” knowing how wild the moment was. Clips immediately went viral, and everyone thought the same thing: did that just happen?

Curry’s last dunk was a cut off a screen from Demarcus Cousins, and a timeline pass from Kevin Durant for a smooth two-hander. Curry remember the sequence exactly, but told reporters:

ADVERTISEMENT

“That will probably be my last dunk, though… that’s the last one you will see.”

He also told reporters that he pointed at Warriors assistant coach Jerry Stackhouse after the play because the former player gave him the idea to do it. Curry said that Stackhouse offhandedly commented that he “he wanted to see a dunk,” and he felt his knees were well enough to try it, something he’s going to avoid given his age and the energy he needs to dunk.

ADVERTISEMENT

For a players whose legacy is untouchable, the dunk was just a reminder: even in year 16, Stephen Curry can still give the NBA something it wasn’t expecting.

ADVERTISEMENT

Knicks Win NBA Cup After 52‑Year Drought

This season’s NBA Cup wasn’t just fireworks and flair for the New York Knicks, but historic hardware. After more 52 years without any major trophy in professional basketball, the Knicks finally broke through, beating the San Antonio Spurs to capture the 2025 NBA Cup in dramatic fashion.

In the championship game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, the Knicks trailed early but flipped the script in the second half, outscoring the Spurs 35-19 in the fourth quarter to secure a 124-113 win, symbolizing a turnaround for the Knicks, and spoke to the team’s resilience and grit throughout the tournament.

OG Anunoby led the way with a 28-point night on five threes, anchoring the team’s offense alongside Jalen Brunson, who scored 25 points and recorded eight assists. Brunson was nearly unanimously named Cup MVP, earning 21 of the 25 possible votes, and 19 of the 20 media votes.

Interestingly, the Knicks opted not to hang a physical banner in Madison Square Garden, with team management explaining that they wanted to focus on bigger goals, like winning the championship in June. While many debated the choice, many agree that the Cup win has given New York the momentum heading into the second half of the season.

For the first time in more than 10 years, the Knicks are real-deal contenders, and for the first time in forever, the city has hardware to show for it.

Trae Young, Austin Reaves, & Darius Garland Buzzer Beaters Go Viral

When the clock ticks down, some players rise to the occasion in ways fans never forget. This year we saw three mind-blowing buzzer beaters from dynamic offensive engines, so let’s take a look back.

On 7th January, the Atlanta Hawks were forced into a tied game at Salt Lake City against the Utah Jazz when Collin Sexton drilled a three-pointer with 2.9 seconds left on the clock. With no timeouts left, Hawks star Trae Young caught the inbound pass, dribbled it to the halfcourt line, and launched a 50-foot heave. All net. The crowd was stunned, teammates swarmed Young, and the Hawks ran away with a 124-121 win off a wild sequence.

Imago Dec 4, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) drives to the basket past Toronto Raptors guard Ja’Kobe Walter (14) in the first half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

On 30th October, The Los Angeles Lakers had fought the entire game, keeping it within one point against the Minnesota Timberwolves, who were up one point with 6.6 seconds left to go. The Wolves had made a 9-0 run capped off by a Julius Randle bucket. Austin Reaves caught the ball off an inbound from Jake LaRavia, dribbled the ball against Jaden McDaniels, then cut through him and Rudy Gobert to lift for a floater, cashing it at the buzzer. Without Luka Doncic or LeBron James, an undrafted guard had led the team to a massive 116-115 win against a big Western Conference rival.

On 5th February, the Detroit Pistons had the game tied with the Cleveland Cavaliers, hoping to take down the Eastern Conference’s best team on a night they were missing Donovan Mitchell. Unfortunately for them, Darius Garland stepped up. With five seconds left on the clock, Garland dribbled the ball up, made it just beyond the half-court line, letting the ball fly. Cash. His last-second effort was perfect, and he stood there, arms crossed, admiring his work, as the Cavs won, 118-115.