Luka Doncic Steps In to Defend Female Referee as Kings Fan Gets Escorted Out After Disrespectful Act Towards Her

In a bizarre turn of events, a Sacramento Kings fan was kicked out of the home game against the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday. But that’s not the bizarre part. It’s the fact that Luka Doncic actually stood up for a referee. About 24 hours after he narrowly escaped league discipline for arguing with referees, too.

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Tensions boiled over at Golden 1 Center late in the third quarter. With the Lakers holding a lead, a courtside spectator was ejected following a peculiar interaction with Lakers superstar Luka Doncic. Initially, it wasn’t very clear. But the more the TV viewers analyzed the clips, the more they seemed to figure out the argument wasn’t about Doncic’s old tendency to complain.

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The disruption occurred after a ball went into the stands along the courtside row. Instead of returning the ball casually, an agitated Kings fan aggressively chucked the basketball directly at female referee Chelisa Painter.

Doncic immediately stepped in to advocate for the official, confronting the fan on the court. Both he and the female referee are seen summoning arena security. Broadcast cameras captured Doncic arguing with the spectator, but it’s unclear what was said.

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In fan-taken footage from inside the arena that surfaced online, arena security immediately responded to Doncic’s demands. Multiple security personnel arrived on the floor before escorting the fan out of the arena.

Doncic meanwhile resumed the game as usual. He’d cap that incident with 40 points, nine rebounds and seven assists to take the Lakers to a 116-103 win over the Kings and a 7-2 record in the season.

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Among the other double-digit scorers, Austin Reaves contributed 21 points and four assists. Walker Kessler recorded 15 points, eight rebounds, four blocks and three steals, while Ziaire Williams and Collin Sexton each scored 10 points off the bench.

Asked about it post-game, Doncic explained, “He just tossed it really strong — the ball — toward the ref. I just asked him what the hell he’s doing.”

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Even more surprising, the assertive gesture was a refreshing twist to Doncic’s usual court decorum. Known for his fiery interactions with officials, Doncic set aside his usual grievances with the refereeing crew to ensure the game’s safety and integrity were upheld.

The incident in Sacramento comes on the heels of a chaotic week for Doncic regarding league officiating. During the Lakers’ 138–117 victory over the Miami Heat at Crypto.com Arena on Monday, Doncic was assessed a controversial technical foul in the second quarter by referee Jacyn Goble for clapping at the officials after a non-call.

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Following a swift retroactive league office review on Tuesday, the NBA officially rescinded the technical foul, sparing the Slovenian superstar from a $2,000 fine and avoiding an increase in his technical tally early in the 2026-27 season. After the NBA’s decision on Tuesday, the 27-year-old has just one technical foul to begin the 2026-27 season.

Doncic, who accumulated 16 technical fouls last season, resulting in an automatic one-game suspension, previously stated he’s “not trying to get techs,” after avoiding one in the season-opener. Yet he continues to operate under high scrutiny from league officials while facing criticism for constantly arguing with refs.

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Despite the officiating turbulence, Doncic’s transition into his central role with Los Angeles has yielded stellar basketball. The 6x All-Star has emerged as an early frontrunner for the 2026–27 NBA MVP race, regardless of analysts like Bill Simmons labeling him “insufferable.”

He’s so far posted staggering averages of 38.3 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 8.1 assists per game while shooting 49.7% from the field and 42.7% from the three-point range.

With security protocols addressed and the fan removed, the Lakers maintained control through the final quarter to close out another road victory, cementing their early-season momentum across the Pacific Division.