Luka Doncic Takes Legal Action Against Ex-Fiancée Anamaria Goltes Amid Separation: Report

Last week, Luka Doncic confirmed that he ended his engagement with his fiancée, Anamaria Goltes. He made it to the news not because he was thriving on the court for the Los Angeles Lakers, but because his longtime partner filed a petition for child support and attorney fees. Now, a new wrinkle has been added to the saga.

According to reports from DailyMail, “Luka Doncic has quietly filed an injunction demanding to see his two young daughters after his ex-fiancée suddenly relocated to Europe with their children.” In May, the model and fitness influencer returned to Slovenia with their daughter, Gabriela. Goltes was, in the meantime, awaiting the birth of their second child, Olivia. She has remained there ever since.

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Then, in December 2025, Doncic made the trip to be present for his second daughter’s birth in Slovenia, and then returned to Los Angeles to continue his first full season with the Lakers. The sequence of actions simply shows how he tried to juggle family needs with professional demands.

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The short reunion late last year reportedly strained the family dynamic, and the matters seem to be moving toward a possible cross-continent custody dispute. Meanwhile, during his time in Slovenia, Doncic reportedly asked Goltes if Gabriela could accompany him back to California.

However, the conversation soon escalated, and the police arrived at Kranj Maternity Hospital on December 6, just two days after Olivia’s birth, after a reported disagreement. Officers later said they “did not detect any elements of a criminal offense or misdemeanor” from the star, adding that Doncic left “peacefully.”

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Imago Dec 10, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts after he was poked in the eye during the first half against the San Antonio Spurs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Reports suggest that Goltes then filed a child support petition, a move that appeared to catch Doncic by surprise. This development came six months after his reported $165 million contract extension with the Lakers. It added further complexity to an already delicate situation. Now, Doncic has addressed the matter publicly and also revealed what is giving him some relief in these tough times.

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Basketball is Luka Doncic’s current cure

“I love my daughters more than anything,” the Slovenian guard told ESPN last Tuesday. “I’ve been doing everything I can for them to be with me in the U.S. during the season. But that hasn’t been possible, so I recently made the tough decision to end my engagement. Everything I do is for my daughters’ happiness, and I will always fight to be with them and give them the best life I can.”

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Meanwhile, he spoke to the media on March 12 after an almost 51-point triple-double night against the Chicago Bulls. The stat sheet once again captured Doncic’s brilliance. However, it raised a deeper question after the final buzzer about how he stays focused amid noise beyond the court.

“Alright, that’s life, I don’t know what to say,” Doncic said. “But that’s my job, so I have to be here. They pay me a lot to play for them, so, and also basketball is giving me some kind of peace when I play a game.”

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Doncic’s personal life grows increasingly layered, but he continues to show up where it matters. Meanwhile, distance and duty pull in opposite directions. So, for now, he leans into the game, finding clarity there, while also making a move against Goltes.

Doncic and Goltes first met when they were only 12 while on holiday on the Croatian island of Krk. Their friendship deepened in 2016, when the basketball star was playing for Real Madrid’s academy. It turned into a long-distance relationship. After Doncic was signed to the Dallas Mavericks, Goltes moved with him to the US. The Lakers star’s first daughter is a US citizen because she was born there in 2023, but his second child is not a citizen.

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In the last few weeks, Goltes has wiped her social media clean of any photos of her ex. Back in January, during her 10-year carousel recap on Instagram, she uploaded two carousel posts with 38 photos, but not a single one featured Doncic. The Lakers star was also spotted liking posts from influencers and singers, including Serbian singer and social media influencer Breskvica, though he hasn’t commented on it yet.

Instead, Doncic has focused on proving himself on the court amid his late surge in the MVP race. In the last 24 hours, Doncic has scored 100 points across two games. His 60-point contribution against the Miami Heat today tied the second-most points he has scored in a game, matching his 60-point night in 2022. He also broke the record for a Heat opponent, topping a 58-point effort from James Harden when he was at the Houston Rockets seven years ago.