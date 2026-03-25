Luka Doncic Takes Legal Action to End Ex-Fiancee’s Attempt to Get “Generous Amounts of Child Support”: Report

Luka Doncic is taking his legal fight with former fiancée Anamaria Goltes to the next level. The Los Angeles Lakers star alleges that Goltes filed for child support in the wrong jurisdiction. He claims she aimed for higher payouts for their two children. This latest revelation intensifies the ongoing bitter dispute. It once again puts the spotlight on the superstar’s personal battles off the court.

In court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Luka Doncic filed a motion to dismiss Anamaria Goltes’ child support petition in Los Angeles. He argues the filing is invalid. Because he, Goltes, and their daughters Gabriela, 2, and Olivia, 3 months, are not California residents. Doncic adds he already initiated a family law case in Slovenia last month and claims Goltes filed in California to gain a financial advantage: “Avail herself of the generous amounts of child support for which California is well-known,” the report said.

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Meanwhile, the 27-year-old’s spokesperson said on Tuesday, “Luka has always provided for anything his daughters could need or want and will continue to do so. He will always fight to be with his daughters and give them the best life possible.” They added, “Luka is seeking dismissal of this case simply because Slovenia, not California, is the appropriate forum for adjudication of this dispute.”

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Last week, DailyMail reported that Doncic filed an injunction demanding to see his two young daughters after his ex-fiancée suddenly relocated to Europe with their children. In May last year, the model and fitness influencer went back to Slovenia with their daughter Gabriela. Meanwhile, Goltes stayed there for the birth of their second child, Olivia. She has remained in Slovenia ever since.

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Next, when Luka visited Slovenia in December to be present for his second daughter’s birth, drama unfolded. The brief reunion reportedly strained Luka Doncic’s family dynamic, pushing matters toward a potential cross-continent custody dispute. While in Slovenia, Doncic asked Goltes if Gabriela could return to California with him. The discussion escalated, prompting police to visit Kranj Maternity Hospital on December 6, two days after Olivia’s birth. However, authorities reported no criminal activity, and Doncic left peacefully.

Meanwhile, reports from the New York Post suggest that Luka Doncic has prepared a strong legal team with Celebrity lawyer Laura Wasser.

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Luka Doncic appoints the “Disso Queen”

Laura Wasser, a second-generation divorce lawyer, earned a degree in Rhetoric from the University of California, Berkeley, and her J.D. from Loyola Marymount Law School. She has been a member of the California Bar since 1994 and is known for handling high-profile cases involving celebrities such as Kim Kardashian, Angelina Jolie, Christina Aguilera, Heidi Klum, and Hilary Duff. Among male clients, she has represented Johnny Depp, Kevin Costner, Dr. Dre, and Stevie Wonder.

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In July 2025, she helped musician Post Malone win a child custody battle with his ex-fiancée. Last Friday, Wasser, aka the “Disso Queen,” filed a motion on behalf of Luka Doncic. It seeks to dismiss Anamaria Goltes’ child support petition for their two daughters. She argued that the ex-couple and the children are not California residents.

Imago Jan 7, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward/guard Luka Dončić (77) looks over in the first half against the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

Wasser noted that Doncic had already initiated a family law action in Slovenia last month. She asserted that the home country holds the proper jurisdiction for the case. In her filing, Wasser accused Goltes of trying to exploit California’s generous child support laws. She said the petition in California is improper. Slovenia’s family law proceedings should govern the matter. The move reinforces Doncic’s effort to protect his parental rights and challenge the support claims.

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Luka Doncic’s legal battle with Anamaria Goltes is escalating across continents. With Laura Wasser leading his defense, he is challenging the California petition and reinforcing his parental rights. The case now centers on proper jurisdiction and control over family decisions. As tensions rise, the dispute highlights the high-stakes clash between international law and personal custody battles.