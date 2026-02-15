Luka Doncic Takes Rare Dig at Mavericks Amid Business Plan With Ex-Dallas Exec

Leaving Dallas never sat cleanly with Luka Doncic. Even after joining one of basketball’s glamour franchises, the emotional residue of the split lingered in every interview he gave about his former team. For a year, he carefully avoided criticizing the organization.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Then this week, that tone changed. “I think the organization is better here. The Lakers are a truly legendary club, and the organization is legendary too.” Doncic said that while comparing the two franchises in a recent Sportklub interview, marking one of the few times he has openly ranked Los Angeles above Dallas instead of deflecting praise toward both.

ADVERTISEMENT

The comment matters because, since the February 2025 trade, Doncic had consistently spoken about the Mavericks in sentimental terms. He repeatedly called Dallas “home” and praised the fanbase. This was the first instance where he directly contrasted the organizations themselves rather than separating the city from the franchise.

Imago Feb 5, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) looks on in the first half against the Philadelphia 76ers at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Culturally, the adjustment became easier once Los Angeles handed him the keys to the roster. The franchise’s 17 championships and star-centric identity positioned him immediately as the long-term face of the team.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the front office has already begun building around him. Rob Pelinka added Luke Kennard at the trade deadline as a spacing partner, while Deandre Ayton arrived earlier to stabilize the interior rotation.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Those moves contrast with the situation that ended his Dallas tenure. The Mavericks ultimately pivoted away from building around him, a decision rooted in philosophical differences about roster direction.

Because of that, Doncic’s comment wasn’t framed as anger. Instead, it reflected structural trust. Los Angeles is shaping its roster around his playstyle, and the upcoming summer could amplify that approach with significant cap space depending on LeBron James’ contract decision.

ADVERTISEMENT

Still, the relationship with Dallas itself remains intact. “Obviously, always going to feel like home there… I’ll always appreciate those fans. They were really tight. I think we had a special bond.” He said that before returning to Dallas earlier this season, reinforcing the divide between his feelings toward the fans and toward organizational direction.

Despite the comparison, Doncic’s off-court relationships in Texas continue. He is working alongside former Mavericks executive Donnie Nelson as part of an investment group planning to purchase an Italian basketball team tied to potential NBA Europe expansion.

ADVERTISEMENT

That partnership highlights why the criticism stands out. Personal connections from his Dallas years remain strong even while his professional alignment has shifted toward Los Angeles.

At the same time, his focus has clearly moved forward. He recently spoke about enjoying life in Los Angeles and settling into a routine near the beach, a lifestyle adjustment that mirrors his comfort inside the franchise’s hierarchy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Luka Doncic believes in the Lakers’ championship ceiling

Health has been the missing piece for the Lakers so far. Their primary trio has rarely shared the floor together. “First of all, just staying together, obviously, we have three main ball handlers, me, AR, and LeBron. I think we can be a very, very dangerous team.”

The group has appeared together in fewer than 20 percent of games but holds a 7-3 record in those matchups. Injuries across the roster limited continuity, including Doncic’s recent minor hamstring strain.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following the All-Star break, he is expected back with the team sitting at 33-21, identical to its record at the same point last season but now carrying higher expectations due to roster stability.

Because of that context, his organizational comparison lands differently. It is less about resentment toward Dallas and more about belief in what Los Angeles can become.

For the first time since the trade, Doncic publicly separated nostalgia from competitive trust. The business ties remain in Dallas, but his championship outlook now clearly sits in purple and gold.