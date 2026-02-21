Luka Doncic Takes Shot at Charles Barkley After Lakers Disrespect On Inside the NBA

The win mattered for the standings. The reaction mattered for everything else. Moments after returning from a brief absence, Luka Doncic not only answered questions about a 38-point night. Instead, the conversation quickly turned into a playful challenge involving a Hall of Famer celebrating his birthday.

In a post-game ESPN interview following the 125-122 victory over the Clippers on February 20, Doncic was told it was Charles Barkley’s birthday and asked how a matchup between them in their primes would look.

“I’ll cook him for sure.”… “I think we would talk a lot between us. I think we both talk a lot of trash talk, so I think it would be very fun.” He then added, “Happy birthday, Charles.”

Because of that exchange, the night extended beyond a box score. The performance sparked humor, while the broadcast later that evening created a very different tone around the same game.

Doncic returned after missing four games and immediately controlled the offense. He finished with 38 points, 11 assists, and six rebounds while shooting 11 of 25 overall and eight of 14 from three.

Early in the game, 22 of the Lakers’ first 26 points came from Doncic, LeBron James, or Austin Reaves. That trio was appearing together for only the 11th time this season due to injuries, yet the late execution still held.

Reaves scored 29 points on nine of 15 shooting. Meanwhile, James added 13 points and 11 assists, recording his fifth straight game with at least 10 assists to match Magic Johnson in franchise history.

Defensively, the night was mixed. The Lakers forced 16 turnovers that became 20 points and limited three-point shooting to 8 of 21. However, they allowed 58 points, 42 rebounds, and 10 offensive boards.

Because of those swings, the ending stayed tight. “Yeah, I mean, I should have blocked it better to get that ball. But at the end, we got a little bit lucky, so we got the win.” That admission became important later. The same flaws he acknowledged became the centerpiece of television criticism hours after the final buzzer.

Charles Barkley grilled Luka Doncic & Co.’s defense

While the Lakers celebrated, the studio show focused on defensive breakdowns. Charles Barkley and Kenny Smith dissected specific plays, especially double-teams that left shooters open.

“Who double-teams and leaves the guy out of bounds wide open? And then who doubles and then lets a guy split? Come on, man.” Jalen Rose, filling in for Shaquille O’Neal, added that those mistakes were things “they teach you that in elementary school.” Smith suggested a 2-3 zone on the inbound as a basic adjustment.

The broader point followed. The Lakers currently sit among the league’s worst defensive ratings, and Barkley questioned their ceiling despite the win.

“Nothing… Neither one of these teams are any good. No disrespect.” Pressed on postseason chances, he said they might win one round but would not beat teams like the Nuggets, Rockets, or Thunder.

Because of that contrast, the night told two stories at once. One featured a star returning and scoring at will. The other focused on structural flaws that wins alone cannot hide. The next stretch of games will decide which version defines the season. If the defense stabilizes, Doncic’s offense raises the ceiling. If it does not, the performance becomes highlight material rather than contender proof.