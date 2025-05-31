Luka Doncic Takes Unusual Shot at His Father as LeBron James Makes Major Move for Lakers Star’s Health

Not everyone who joins the NBA earns the title of a generational talent. But those who do were born to play the game. However, the one who crossed the Atlantic to make a name in the league is achieving his motive. Leaving home at 15 for Real Madrid, then moving to Dallas at 18, Luka Doncic, in every step, has proven why he is special. Major credit goes to his father, Sasa Doncic, for nurturing the 5x All-Star point guard.

But now, after his grand appearance on the Mind the Game podcast hosted by LeBron James and Steve Nash, two things are clear: the Slovenian Sensation chose basketball as his destiny. And he might feel he is a better hooper than his dad, Sasa. “How did you fall in love with basketball?” Nash wanted to know. “Well, for me, I wasn’t good at any other sports except soccer. I was okay,” Luka told the host.

Steve Nash grew up with a soccer-playing father, while Doncic grew up surrounded by basketball. “I was playing a lot of sports — tennis, soccer, and basketball were the main ones; I even played volleyball. So for me, it was fun just to do sports. Then I went outside, like after school, I went outside every time,” Doncic shared. Little Luka was playing anything, but mostly basketball, and it was because of his father, who was making a name for himself in the EuroLeague.

Steve Nash wanted to confirm his facts, so he asked the 26-year-old Los Angeles Lakers star, “Because your dad, Sasha, was in Euroleague?” Luka replied, “Yes.” Then the former 2x MVP asked again, “Playing Euroleague. Great player. So you obviously…” However, Doncic disagreed. “He was okay,” he said. Did Luka just take a playful jab at his dad? Maybe.

Sasa played basketball for 17 years of his life, and then some as a coach. Two Slovenian Leagues, 3 Slovenian Cups, and 6 All-Star honors, he’s won it all. So while Luka may not think much of it — Sasa, the Euroleague player, he definitely isn’t shying away from admiting some influence.

“I went to his games, I started being a ball boy. I was a ball-boy for Olympia. So that’s how I used my time to just get into basketball. The latest game — before the game, halftime, and after the game — I was just shooting.”

Now, that’s all about Luka Doncic‘s childhood in Slovenia and his entry into basketball. Meanwhile, LeBron James seems to be pretty careful about his teammate’s health. Especially with the Slovenian star preparing for EuroBasket in August, some cautious measures are being taken here.

LeBron James takes special care of Luka Doncic’s health in a unique move

Luka Doncic just flipped the script. Once questioned for his form and fitness, he’s now stealing the spotlight with a leaner, meaner look. Recently, photos of him in Lakers gear mid-grind sent the internet into a frenzy. Fans cheered, critics blinked twice. As it turns out, the star Dallas once doubted is quietly crafting his comeback. And honestly, if this is his redemption arc, we’re all watching the right movie.

So, maybe, keeping this in mind, LeBron James pulled out a fancy bottle of red wine at his podcast. Did Bron transform a beer-loving Doncic into a red wine-drinking fancy guy? Looks like it! But then, red wine has some health benefits as it is usually rich in antioxidants.

Luka Doncic just served his origin story with a side of swagger and a sip of red. From playfully downplaying his dad’s EuroLeague days to outshining expectations in Lakers threads, he’s owning every chapter. What began as a ball boy gig under Sasa Doncic’s watch is now a full-blown basketball saga. And with LeBron managing his wine and wellness, Luka’s script is anything but ordinary—it’s a blockbuster in the making.