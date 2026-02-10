Luka Doncic Trade Fallout Pushed Ex-Mavs Star to Follow LeBron James’ Path for Mental Peace

The NBA witnessed a major paradigm shift last year at the Dallas Mavericks. They traded Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers, thus sending shockwaves across the league. Trading a franchise player like Doncic proved that no one was safe. Especially for the Mavs players, everything felt like a nightmare.

Precisely for the ex-Mavericks star, Quentin Grimes, he has been concerned about the repeated trades he’s been a part of. The 25-year-old spent time with the Knicks, Pistons, Mavericks, and now the 76ers. However, he now has a crucial weapon in his hands that will save him from further movements: the no-trade clause.

Speaking exclusively with EssentiallySports, Grimes opened up about handling past trade deadline uncertainty. Moreover, how did the pre-deadline events affect him despite the no-trade clause? “I’m knowing that I’m not going anywhere without me signing off on. So that made it a little easier to go to bed at night and knowing that I’m not going to wake up and find out that I’m somewhere that I don’t want to be,” Quentin Grimes shared.

“That was a good thing about it, for sure. It eased my mind a little bit. I’m knowing that my agent can call me and relay a proposal from another team that I have to give an ‘okay’ toward, so it was a little bit of a win-win for me,” he added. Now, looking back at last year’s trade events, how did things affect the 25-year-old forward?

“Nobody expected me to go to Philly. Nobody expected Luka [Doncic] to go to LA. So that interesting. Then I come here, and the whole team is hurt. So I had ample opportunity to do my thing and show that I can play. I took advantage of the opportunity,” Grimes noted.

Unlike Luka Doncic, Grimes holds a no-trade clause that protects him from any trade that comes his way. It’s exactly like LeBron James, who could use the same clause to re-sign himself with the Lakers once his contract expires next season.

Well, that seems unlikely, and LA won’t be moving Doncic anywhere. They handed him a 3-year, $165 million extension and dream of a future with the Slovenian. But Quentin Grimes? He will use the NTC just for the sake of his mental peace.

Can Luka Doncic get a no-trade clause at LA?

Quentin Grimes secured control over his future with the Philadelphia 76ers through a one-year $8.7 million qualifying offer signed in October 2025. Under league regulations, that agreement grants him full veto power over potential deals. As a result, the young guard holds rare leverage, allowing him to stay settled in Philadelphia while shaping his career direction.

Earlier, negotiations between Grimes and the 76ers stalled over a longer pact worth $39 million across four seasons. Instead, he pushed for shorter and richer arrangements. He also rejected a separate one-year $8.8 million route that removed trade protection. Moreover, surrendering that safeguard could weaken his Bird rights, which help Philadelphia retain him above salary limits.

However, Luka Doncic might not be able to experience similar luxury with the Lakers. Doncic recently locked in a three-year $165M extension with the Lakers, including a 2028 player option. However, league regulations prevent inserting trade protection into extensions.

Imago Jan 24, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) walks off the court after the Lakers win over the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Such provisions are only allowed within fresh free agency contracts. Players must also complete eight NBA seasons and spend four years with the same franchise before qualifying. Therefore, Doncic cannot secure that privilege within his present Lakers agreement.

By 2028, Doncic is expected to meet every eligibility benchmark with Los Angeles. If he rejects the 2028 option and enters unrestricted free agency, he can pursue a new long-term maximum contract potentially exceeding $400M. At that stage, he could request full trade protection, similar to the clause LeBron James later earned with the Lakers.

So, one major shakeup in the Dallas Mavericks triggered alarms across the league. And Quentin Grimes felt it the most. Therefore, as soon as he secured a no-trade clause, he made sure to utilize it to the fullest. No risks to be taken!