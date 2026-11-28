Nine days ago, Luka Doncic stayed silent while Matisse Thybulle and Austin Reaves held him back during a halftime confrontation with referee Tre Maddox; he passed that test of patience with flying colors. On Friday night in San Antonio, he turned around for a wristband, and the test got harder. The NBA is now reviewing what happened.

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Doncic tossed his wristband towards a female fan, and her companion picked it up before shoving Luka in what was a tense exchange. The league will look at the incident between Doncic and a Spurs fan after the Lakers’ loss at Frost Bank Center, according to a report by Khobi Price. The review will examine both Doncic’s wristband toss and the fan’s shove, as part of standard protocol for fan-player incidents.

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Doncic spoke about the incident after the game.

“I just threw my wristband like I do almost every game, and then I heard she or he didn’t want it. So I went back to grab it, and he just pushed me, and then I gave it to somebody else,” Doncic said.

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The video shows a short but tense exchange. As Doncic walked toward the visitors’ locker room, he threw a white wristband toward a woman sitting courtside, and she appeared to say something just before the toss. A couple of seconds later, Doncic doubled back to retrieve it, and the woman’s male companion, who had picked up the wristband, shoved the six-time All-Star with his right hand after handing it to him.

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When asked if the fan said anything to him, Doncic replied, “I don’t know.”

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The moment came after a night that left the Lakers frustrated. The 99-96 loss eliminated the Lakers from the NBA Cup and made them the first team this season to squander multiple 20-point leads. Luka Doncic scored 31 points in the game, but he shot 1-for-13 from three.

The response in the arena was quick. Doncic stopped and turned around, but Jarred Vanderbilt restrained him and exchanged words with the fan, while security intervened and the male fan was ejected.

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The aftermath left several questions open. It is unclear whether Doncic will face any discipline from the NBA, and accounts differ on what was said before the shove. The woman appeared to be jeering him, but the exact words haven’t been reported.

The league’s review is not a formal finding against Doncic, and the sources describe it as part of its normal process after incidents involving fans. That distinction matters, because the shove was by the fan and the review covers both sides. At the same time, Doncic’s wristband toss at a spectator is likely to be part of what the league examines.

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Doncic has a record of responding to fans. In April 2025, after being ejected against the Thunder for a second technical, he said the exchange had nothing to do with the referee.

“If [the fan is] going to talk, I’m going to talk back, like always,” he said.

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That ejection was later reviewed, and the NBA rescinded the fourth-quarter technical foul.

His recent behavior toward officials adds to the picture. At the Jazz game, Doncic had animated arguments with referee Dannica Baroody, who gave him a technical for arguing a traveling call; the official log recorded a bench technical, not a personal one, against him. One report said he was heard saying the referee was “so bad.”

There is also a safety question for the league. Shoving a player is a violation of arena conduct policy, and the fan was already removed. The NBA’s review will likely look at the video, the statements of the people involved, and anything said during the exchange. What it finds could affect whether anyone is penalized, including the fan, who may face a ban from the arena.

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For the Lakers, the timing is difficult. The team is out of the NBA Cup, and its star is facing a review in the middle of a busy stretch. Doncic is playing at a high level, but the incident may overshadow the game itself if the league decides to act.