Luka Doncic Undergoing Injection Treatment in Spain to Save Lakers’ Season: Report

The Los Angeles Lakers have yet to spiral downhill in the regular season. However, Luka Doncic’s hamstring injury has shaken their core. He will be out for at least 6 weeks, many medical experts said. But the young Slovenian has other plans. He is about to defy all odds.

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“I’m told Luka Doncic is currently in Spain. He traveled there because he’s undergoing an injection procedure in that Grade 2 hamstring area to see if he can promote healing,” ESPN’s Shams Charania informed on NBA Today. “And, at the end of the day, expedite his return process. He’s doing everything he can to make it back out on the court.”

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A Grade 2 hamstring injury usually takes four to six weeks to heal, but Luka Doncic is trying to shorten that timeline. He’s undergoing a treatment in Spain aimed at speeding up recovery, though its effectiveness remains uncertain. The goal is simple—heal faster and return sooner. But no one yet knows how much this procedure will actually help.

Moreover, Doncic isn’t the first athlete to head to Europe in search of recovery. Over the years, stars like Andrew Luck, Alex Rodriguez, Peyton Manning, and Kobe Bryant have made similar trips to speed up healing and get back to peak form. But why do elite athletes rush across the Atlantic?

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Europe has quietly become a hotspot for cutting-edge sports medicine. The appeal lies in advanced treatments designed to speed up recovery, with platelet-rich plasma (PRP) therapy leading the buzz since the early 2010s. Athletes believed it could shave weeks off rehab timelines. However, early trials showed mixed results. Even so, the innovation and willingness to push boundaries kept European clinics firmly on every elite athlete’s radar.

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That reputation still holds strong today. In 2024, Christian McCaffrey made the trip to Germany for PRP treatment on a stubborn Achilles issue. The move paid off. By 2025, he stormed back to claim first-team All-Pro honors and the Comeback Player of the Year award. Interestingly, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has not approved PRP, yet professional sports leagues do not ban it. As a result, athletes continue to travel overseas, chasing that extra edge in recovery.

At the same time, doctors prescribe longer recovery methods that include: MEAT Method: Movement, Exercise, Analgesia, and Therapy, RICE Method: Rest, Ice, Compression, and Elevation, and physical therapy. But these will take time, and Luka Doncic is running out of time.

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If he doesn’t return to the league before the regular season, he won’t qualify for NBA awards. Why? Because he has fallen one game shy of the 65-game minimum. However, here’s the twist! Looks like Luka might still have a way to work around the limits of the rule.

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Luka Doncic’s appeal could push back the timeline for NBA award voting

On Sunday, Marc Stein revealed that Luka Doncic’s agent, Bill Duffy, is preparing a formal pushback. The plan centers on an Extraordinary Circumstances Challenge, a rare league mechanism. The argument is simple yet compelling. The two games Luka missed for the birth of his daughter should not hurt his awards eligibility. However, timing complicates everything.

League rules prevent Duffy from filing until April 12, the final day of the regular season. As a result, the entire process could slow down. Award ballots, usually sent out promptly, may face an unexpected delay. For the past two years, the NBA has followed a tight script. Once the regular season ends, ballots go out just after midnight on Monday.

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Voters then have until 6 pm ET on Tuesday to respond, as noted by Marc Stein. However, Luka Doncic’s situation could disrupt that rhythm. Bill Duffy’s appeal now hangs over the process, creating uncertainty. At the same time, this is uncharted territory. The league has never handled an Extraordinary Circumstances Challenge before.

Imago Apr 2, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) stands on the court during the second half against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Naturally, questions follow. The NBA could quietly engage with Duffy before April 12 and reach an internal decision early. If that happens, a swift announcement might still keep voting on track. Otherwise, the timeline risks shifting, leaving everyone waiting on the Los Angeles Lakers’ star’s outcome.

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It only seems natural for the Slovenian star to make such arrangements, given his MVP-caliber performance this season. Luka has averaged 33.5 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 8.3 assists in 64 appearances. Moreover, he is pushing recovery limits as Europe offers new hope. For now, it looks like Doncic is forcing both his body and the system to respond.