Luka Doncic vs Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Who Wins the Advanced Stats Battle?

While they may not have the right arm of Steph Curry or the passing ingenuity of Magic Johnson, Luka Doncic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander are two generational point guards, both dropping 30+ points nightly, both NBA All-Stars, and both carrying their respective franchises. On the surface, it feels like a coin flip because both players bring an explosive level of production on the floor. However, digging into what actually decides games and championships, it is not the case.

Doncic leads the NBA in scoring this season at 32.5 points per game while adding 7.8 rebounds and 8.6 assists. This is not even his career-high, and what makes the Slovenian one of the best guards in the league is that he can be the best scorer and best playmaker at the same time.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Gilgeous-Alexander sits right behind him in scoring at 31.8 points while adding 4.4 rebounds and 6.4 assists and shooting a ridiculous 55.4% from the field.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Nov 15, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) reacts during the fourth quarter of a game against the Phoenix Suns at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

On traditional numbers alone, Doncic edges out Gilgeous-Alexander. However, peeling back the curtain to advanced metrics that strip away noise, pace, teammates, role and isolate true impact, the comparison takes a turn. Gilgeous-Alexander has the second-highest player efficiency rating (PER) this season at 31.6, only behind Nikola Jokic, the all-time leader in PER. Doncic’s PER sits at a respectable 27.1, good enough for the top five but a bit far off from the Oklahoma City Thunder superstar.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last season’s MVP also almost doubles Doncic’s win shares, offensive win shares and win shares per 48 minutes this season. That gap is the difference between a player being called “great” and one who is the cornerstone to a title-winning franchise. That is where the biggest question mark always follows the Los Angeles Lakers superstar.

ADVERTISEMENT

Where Gilgeous-Alexander Separates Himself

Doncic has consistently produced MVP-caliber statistics during his time with the Dallas Mavericks. But, at the end of the day, he has been overlooked almost every time and has never finished second for the award in his career. Gilgeous-Alexander won MVP last season despite producing less in traditional stats than Doncic did for the Mavs in 2022-23 and 2023-24. It demonstrates that overall impact is more important than stats when it comes to being named the best player in the NBA.

Doncic is unquestionably one of the best players in the league; however, there is always the sense that he lacks the cutting edge required to lead his team to victory. Except for his first few seasons in Dallas, the 26-year-old superstar has never faced a roster deficit. The Mavericks later signed Kyrie Irving as a co-star, and he is now in Los Angeles. He has Austin Reaves and LeBron James, but the four-time MVP is nearing the end of his career. These are all high-level creators who lighten his load.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gilgeous-Alexander, on the other hand, is Oklahoma City’s undisputed alpha, serving as the primary shot creator, offence generator, closer, and engine. Despite being surrounded by an elite core of All-Stars such as Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams, OKC’s identity is built around Gilgeous-Alexander’s brilliance. His value over replacement player, another advanced metric, ranks second behind Jokic and two spots higher than Doncic. He turns the ball over on only 8.1% of possessions, has a true shooting percentage of 67%, which is higher than Doncic’s 60.7% (which is not even in the top 20 in the league), and a turnover rate of 13.3%.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gilgeous-Alexander’s defensive contributions are another underappreciated aspect of his two-way game, and while he is not his team’s primary defensive leader, he plays a significant role in the Thunder’s league-best defence. Doncic, on the other hand, has always struggled on defence, which is why he consistently falls short in the eyes of MVP voters. Having said that, Doncic is still absorbing a heavy offensive workload every night. His usage rate, 37.7%, is the highest in the league.

However, efficiency at that volume benefits Gilgeous-Alexander, who has a 33.5% usage rate while shooting better, protecting the ball better, and impacting the opposing end more. He’s doing more with less help — the Thunder have had more injuries this season than almost any other team in the league! — and make fewer mistakes as the sachem of a championship contender.

ADVERTISEMENT

When a title was on the line in 2025, Gilgeous-Alexander led Oklahoma City to its first title in a banner season, earning NBA MVP, scoring champion, Western Conference Finals MVP, and Finals MVP honours. In the Finals against the Indiana Pacers, he averaged 30.3 points, 5.6 assists, and 4.6 rebounds, finishing Game 7 with 29 points in a 103-91 win.

Doncic, meanwhile, is still looking for his first Michael Jordan Trophy and NBA championship. However, with Gilgeous-Alexander’s team currently wielding the league’s most powerful hammer, Doncic will need to work extremely hard to guide his Lakers to victory.