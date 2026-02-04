Luka Doncic Wants to See Mark Cuban “Miserable” as Lakers Star Opens About Mavericks Trade Heartbreak

Mark Cuban bought the Dallas Mavericks for $285 million in 2000. He played a major role in building a team worthy of a championship. However, since Cuban gave away his chair to Patrick Dumont, things haven’t been particularly great. Especially with Luka Doncic’s trade last season. But that mega event gave the 26-year-old the cards to torment his former boss.

Recently, Doncic appeared on Cousins with Vince Carter and Tracy McGrady. Now, Vince has also been a part of the Mavericks organization and largely credits Cuban for that. Meanwhile, he pointed out that the minority owner actively stayed involved in the games. “Cube would always come in there and say, ‘Hey, we should run the live play right now for Rody Bub on our team,'” Carter shared.

“I don’t think the play, but he was involved a lot, especially right next to the bench,” Luka chipped in. Meanwhile, TMac commended Mark Cuban, stating that the players appreciated him and the fans loved him. However, as a rival, “I wanted him to have a miserable look.” To this, Doncic added, “Yeah, I’m trying that now.”

Well, Luka Doncic has succeeded in making Cuban and the Mavericks’ lives miserable. Since turning into a Laker, the Slovenian superstar has faced Dallas 4 times. And guess what? Every game etches his name. He stands with a 4-0 clean sheet, averaging 33.0 points, 10.0 assists, and 9.0 rebounds against the Dallas Mavericks.

Therefore, Cuban’s “Off the court, I love Luka to death. On the court, f— ’em. I don’t want him to get hurt or anything, but… I hope they [the Lakers] go 0-82,” seems completely justified.

Meanwhile, Luka Doncic further opened up about his breakup with the Dallas Mavericks. As you know, the 26-year-old dreamed of ending his basketball career with the organization. But, well, things turned out differently for the All-Star guard.

Luka Doncic shares his pain post-Mavericks trade

One complete revolution around the sun, Luka Doncic is a Laker. Everyone remembers the scene at the airport at 2 am. Luka’s eyes were red because he was probably crying. He somehow managed to make “LA” with his fingers. Visibly shaken, Doncic shook hands with Rob Pelinka. Well, it does look like a piece of history now. Moreover, Vince Carter also experienced the heartbreak of leaving Dallas in 2014.

“What was that like for you? Like, I know my first time it was just like, damn, I gotta, this uniform is not blue anymore,” he asked Doncic. “For me, it was terrible. I mean, honestly, I thought I was going to be there my whole life. But obviously, things change. So it was hard. Like first, first month.”

A new city demands a new outlook. Everything you’re used to has to be left behind. You meet new people, learn their names. “It’s a lot to get in, you know. But one year later, I’m in a great place. I live by the beach,” Luka Doncic also confessed. Looks like he is fitting himself into the Los Angeles way of living.

At present, Luka Doncic is averaging 33.4 ppg (league high), 7.9 rpg, and 8.7 apg. He also has a 3-year, $165 million contract extension with the Los Angeles Lakers. This simply means that the organization sees its future with him. And maybe, this is how Luka will continue to torment Mark Cuban.