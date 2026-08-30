Luka Doncic Would Be Benched if LeBron James Was in His Prime, Says Jason Kidd

The NBA has survived many phenomena, but few compare to LeBron James in his prime. Who could stand in his way? He combined terrifying athleticism, suffocating defense, and elite playmaking like basketball’s greatest forces had aligned. His dominance made the impossible look routine. Even today, when Jason Kidd builds a hypothetical team, LeBron remains an obvious first choice.

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Kidd appeared for a conversation with ALL-STAR Magazine to answer some interesting questions. The host asked him to pick between LeBron, Luka Doncic, and Cooper Flagg.

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“So what part of the… what era is this? LeBron today?” Kidd asked for clarification. “LeBron in his prime,” the host responded. Then, without a second thought, the 53-year-old said, “Oh! I got to cut Cooper. I got to bench Luka. And I got to ride with LeBron.”

Now, here’s what’s interesting about Jason Kidd: he coached all three stars during his coaching career. In fact, LeBron James was Kidd’s first trainee among the three of them. Jason Kidd was the assistant coach at the Los Angeles Lakers from 2019 to 2021 before taking the responsibilities at the Dallas Mavericks.

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Yet, it is surprising to see that Kidd benched Luka Doncic to keep prime LeBron. Because, as everyone around the NBA says, Doncic was the former Mavs coach’s favorite student. Under Kidd’s guidance, Doncic was evolving into one of the greatest forces the league had ever seen. However, the story took a turn when Dallas traded the Slovenian star to LA for Anthony Davis.

Mark Cuban linked Kidd to the decision, while Shams Charania reported his backing. Kidd rejected that account and said he learned about it at the last moment. Meanwhile, tensions surfaced during later on-court meetings, and finally Dallas fired Kidd in May 2026.

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Another interesting fact is that Jason Kidd wanted to turn Cooper Flagg into an NBA all-rounder. That was his whole intention since the Duke prodigy became the Mavericks’ No.1 pick last season.

Jason Kidd saw Cooper Flagg’s ceiling reaching LeBron James territory, with titles likely shaping his legacy. Flagg’s basketball IQ impressed Kidd, especially after his 49-point outburst against the Charlotte Hornets. Early in his rookie season, Kidd also tested him as a point guard because of his vision.

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But again, nothing compares to what a young, or rather prime LeBron James brought to the floor. And his legacy goes beyond the championships he eventually won. Prime LeBron James stretched across roughly 2008 to 2018.

His early years brought two MVPs in 2009 and 2010 with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Meanwhile, the Miami Heat elevated his game further between 2011 and 2014. The 2012 and 2013 seasons stand out most. He captured two championships, two Finals MVPs, and two MVP awards. His power, efficiency, defense, and transition play made him a nightmare.

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Moreover, his return to Cleveland in 2014 added another layer. In 2016, LeBron erased a 3-1 deficit against the 73-win Golden State Warriors and secured the title. By 2018, his playmaking and control reached another level. He appeared in all 82 games and dragged Cleveland through the Eastern Conference playoffs. That complete package explains why choosing Prime LeBron remains so easy.

A true terror on the floor, prime Bron is a dream recruit for every person in and around the NBA. And that is exactly why Jason Kidd wants to choose him, bench Luka Doncic, and also move on from Cooper Flagg.