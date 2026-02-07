Luke Kennard Breaks Silence on Lakers Trade as Plans for Luka Doncic Team-Up Emerge

Luke Kennard knows the sightlines at Crypto.com Arena as well as anyone, but everything else feels brand new. The veteran sharpshooter spent years calling the building home as a Clipper, yet he now returns on the other side of one of the NBA’s fiercest rivalries, wearing Lakers gold instead of Clippers blue. After a trade deadline move that energized Los Angeles fans, Kennard opened up about joining one of basketball’s brightest stages and teaming up with superstars LeBron James and Luka Doncic.

“Oh, I was obviously so excited,” he told Steve Mason & John Ireland on ESPN LA on Friday. “Obviously, to come back out here, be in LA, play for the Lake Show. I mean, obviously, it’s such a big stage and a great opportunity, and playing with some of the best to ever do it. I mean, I’m just ecstatic.”

Kennard is one of the best shooters in the league. He is leading the league in 3-point shooting at 49.7% among players who take over 3 shots from outside the arc. However, he has often been criticized for being too hesitant to take contested shots. The Lakers are one of the worst teams in the league in open 3-point chances, an area where Kennard will thrive with all-time great playmakers like Luka Doncic and LeBron James.

“But I know here, man, they got some great passers, great playmakers, high-IQ players, and I’m excited to get some of the most wide-open looks I’ve ever had,” Kennard said, addressing the tag of being a safe shooter. However, categorizing him in that category might not be entirely accurate. In the 2021-22 and 2023-24 seasons, he averaged six or more 3-point shots and still shot 45 percent from beyond the arc. Pairing with a playmaker like Doncic will help him unlock reservations about taking more shots in the game.

“There are certain guys that you always have to be ready for. And sometimes it might not even be like where you’re standing at. He might like speaking with Luka,” Kennard added. “He might throw you open. Like he might throw you one or two steps. He might lead you somewhere, and that’ll give you that half a second, whatever it is that you need to get the shot off, and I’m just excited for it.”

The Lakers’ acquisition of Kennard echoes the Cleveland Cavaliers’ midseason trade for Kyle Korver in January 2017, when they sent Mike Dunleavy, Mo Williams, a protected first-round pick, and cash to the Atlanta Hawks for the sharpshooting specialist.

Korver, then a 40.9% three-point shooter, joined LeBron James’ squad amid injury woes and provided instant spacing, hitting 38.7% from deep in 52 regular-season games while helping Cleveland reach the Finals.

That move amplified LeBron’s playmaking, much like Kennard, the NBA’s most efficient three-point shooter historically, could unlock drives for LeBron James and Luka today.



However, Rob Pelinka’s move surprised the basketball world. The Lakers’ GM’s decision to add an offensive piece to an already elite offensive roster seemed baseless. But was it really?

Rob Pelinka’s decision to add Luke Kennard was surprising, but it addressed a season-long hole in the Lakers’ roster

When Rob Pelinka decided to make the move, the primary expectation was to address the Lakers’ defensive holes. However, the Lakers GM addressed a big hole in an already elite Lakers offense by bringing the league’s leading 3-point shooter.

One reason Pelinka didn’t go for big defensive men might have been the Lakers’ defense lately. Redick’s squad has been playing great defense in the last few games. Through the season, their defensive rating is ranked 21st in the league. However, in the last 10 games, it had improved to 11th in the league. Redick’s men can elevate defense if they choose to do so.

Pelinka decided to address an obvious concern. The Purple & Gold are 21st in the league in 3-point shooting, and over the last 10 games, they have improved to 20th. Under Redick, who was himself a historically great 3-point shooter and known for quick and unorthodox shots, Kennard can be a great addition to the Lakers.

“Excited about Luke,” Redick said. “I’ve known him for, I guess, about 12 years now, and think he’s one of the best shooters in the NBA. I’m going to highly encourage him to shoot more and not turn down shots.”

The Lakers will have to wait patiently for Kennard to adjust to the new team. His addition could be a big one for Los Angeles. With James and Doncic running the frontcourt, Kennard can provide extra length on the floor.