Luke Kornet Acknowledges LeBron James Comparison After Viral Chase Down Block in Game 7: “Someone From the Bench Yelled”

Luke Kornet checked into Game 7 because Victor Wembanyama had five fouls. Minutes later, he delivered the play that may have sent San Antonio to the NBA Finals.

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With the Thunder building momentum in the fourth quarter, Kornet turned a brutal turnover into a playoff-defining moment – sprinting the length of the floor for a chase-down block on Isaiah Hartenstein that instantly drew comparisons to one of the most iconic plays in NBA history. Social media immediately flashed back to LeBron James’ legendary Game 7 rejection in 2016, and even the Spurs bench joined in on the joke. Reflecting on the play afterward, Kornet admitted it started with his own mistake.

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“I did a poor job getting the catch,” Kornet acknowledged honestly about a costly turnover during a tight 97-91 lead. That turnover gave Isaiah Hartenstein the opportunity to go up to the rim. “So I had to redeem myself. You know, obviously, it just kind of was coming back down, was able to make the play.”

The block flipped the game. Instead of Oklahoma City cutting the lead to four, San Antonio answered on the other end and never looked back in its 111-103 win at Paycom Center. Kornet finished with just two points in six minutes, but his one defensive sequence became the defining image of the Spurs’ return to the Finals.

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The bench reaction was instantaneous. He claimed his teammates perfectly responded to the insanity of his defensive recovery.

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“Someone from the bench yelled, ‘Who is it? LeBron James?” Kornet said it in a humble-brag, then kept it up with a casual micdrop.

“We’ll see which one has more staying power in the record books of history.” Your move, Bron.

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The second Luke Kornet erased Isaiah Hartenstein at the rim, the Spurs bench had the same flashback everyone watching did, June 2016.

LeBron James’ chase-down block on Andre Iguodala in Game 7 of the NBA Finals remains one of the defining plays of his career, freezing a tied game and swinging the championship toward Cleveland. A decade later, Kornet produced a strangely familiar moment on the same stage: a tense Game 7, a transition opportunity, and a block that completely shifted momentum.

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Oklahoma City had trimmed San Antonio’s lead to six and was building real pressure when Hartenstein broke free in transition. Kornet, sprinting from behind after his own turnover, recovered just in time to pin the shot against the glass and silence Paycom Center. Seconds later, the Spurs scored on the other end and regained full control of the game.

The parallels to LeBron’s iconic rejection of Iguodala were impossible to miss. In 2016, James chased down Iguodala in a 89-89 game with under two minutes left, stopping what looked like a go-ahead layup before Kyrie Irving delivered the dagger on the next key possession. Kornet’s block carried a similar emotional punch – the play that drained Oklahoma City’s momentum and pushed San Antonio toward the NBA Finals.

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After Kornet’s block, we saw an emotional sight. An emotional Spurs team piled on him with hugs. They probably knew what the announcers were saying in that moment – “Momentum-wise, that made it the turning point of this Game 7. Usually, Wembanyama, who does that, he’s the one reacting to it.”

Because had I-Hart made that shot off of Kornet’s own mistake, it would’ve trimmed OKC’s comeback to a single possession in the closing minutes.

Wemby indeed had no problem giving this spotlight to his fellow big. He was biting his fist just from the grit of that clutch block of the decade. Doing so, Kornet didn’t just give the Spurs breathing room. He gave them the psychological edge they rode straight to the Finals.

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Luke Kornet’s underrated presence in Mitch Johnson’s rotation

Instead of letting that little self-comparison get to his head, Kornet took the comical route in his post-game moments. While we wait for LeBron to say something about GIFs of his 2016 block resurfacing because of Kornet, this brief impact on the floor underscored a much larger, tactical win for head coach Mitch Johnson’s second unit.

While James historically carried the 2016 Cavaliers through a grueling 47 minutes of play, Kornet’s impact lay in maximizing his tiny window on the floor while Wemby rests. At the 6:48 mark of the final period, Coach Johnson called Kornet’s number to give the French phenom, who was definitely gassed in the last quarter, a vital, brief breather.

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When asked about what the coaching staff expects from him to remain impactful, Kornet emphasized that the team’s core identity remains completely intact, whether it’s him or Wemby.

“They’re such an impactful player and a lot of their stuff schematically doesn’t change,” Kornet explained. “But I’m trying to be the best I can, just being able to screen, really play through our guards and rebound, and try to protect the rim and things like that.”

He fulfilled that commitment to absolute precision. The journeyman ensured that the Spurs’ interior defense held firm when it mattered most. And it’s brought him back to an old foe.

Kornet brings an intimate, first-hand understanding of what it takes to battle a New York squad featuring Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns against a Spurs squad with zero postseason experience.

Before signing with San Antonio, Kornet was on the frontlines of the Boston Celtics’ 2024–25 campaign. He went to absolute war against this exact Knicks lineup in a gritty Eastern Conference Semifinals clash. The shorthanded Celtics leaned heavily on his interior presence to survive the Knicks’ relentless physicality.

These aren’t the same Spurs and Knicks from the 1999 Finals. But to Luke Kornet, it’s the same Knicks in the same bright lights of MSG. Since he’s confirmed that Mitch Johnson has high expectations for him when Wemby rests, he’ll be the invaluable tactical cog, ensuring that San Antonio’s second unit is fully prepared for what awaits them in the Big Apple.