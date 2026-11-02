“Made Sure He Got Fired”: Mike Brown’s Son Profanely Calls Out 3x All-Star After Reported Rift With Teammate

Mike Brown’s son Elijah Brown has publicly called out Domantas Sabonis after a report suggested the Sacramento Kings center was unhappy playing alongside rookie Darius Acuff Jr. Bringing up Sabonis’ previous experience under his father in Sacramento, Elijah questioned why the three-time All-Star would reportedly be dissatisfied with another ball-dominant guard after benefiting from a similar offensive setup.

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Elijah Brown called out Sabonis in a post shared by NBA New York on X, reacting to the report.

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“😂😂😂😂 mf u had it great wit MB and Fox high usage and #’s we had u looking like an All NBA,” he said, according to New York Basketball’s X post. “U made sure he got fired, now u not happy again?? Hahahahhah, ok Domas”

The response followed a report by NBA insider Sean Deveney of Heavy, which claimed that Sabonis was not enthusiastic about playing alongside Acuff because of the rookie’s ball-dominant style. Deveney also discussed the possibility of Sacramento trading the veteran center, either during the season or next summer.

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During Mike Brown’s tenure, Sabonis and De’Aaron Fox became the foundation of Sacramento’s offense. Their partnership helped the Kings establish one of the league’s more productive offensive units, with Sabonis contributing through his scoring, rebounding, and playmaking.

Mike Brown coached Sacramento during its return to the playoffs in 2023, ending the franchise’s 16-year postseason drought. The Kings finished that season with a 48-34 record and reached the first round of the playoffs.

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However, Brown was dismissed in December 2024 during his third season with the organization. Elijah’s reference to his father’s departure added another dimension to his criticism, particularly through his suggestion that Sabonis had played a part in the coach losing his position. That accusation remains Elijah’s personal view and does not establish that Sabonis was responsible for the decision.

Elijah later addressed the attention his original post received after it was reposted by other accounts.

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“Lmaoo the repost is unnecessary 😅 I’m just a son who got his pops back and if this statement was true from Domas it’s just funny. Bc he had it great…and wasn’t happy. Let me tweet in peace tho smh,” he wrote in a follow-up post on his official X account.

The follow-up also clarified that Elijah was reacting to the report rather than claiming to have direct knowledge of Sabonis’ feelings. His comments were personal, not an official account of the situation inside Sacramento’s locker room.

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The original report has also faced pushback from within Sacramento. According to BasketNews, a Kings source told Sactown Sports 1140 reporter Brenden Nunes that the suggestion Sabonis was unhappy playing alongside Acuff “could not be further from the truth.” The source also indicated that the two players were communicating well.

The two accounts leave Sabonis and Acuff’s reported disagreement unresolved. While Deveney’s report raised questions about their fit, the Kings source disputed the suggestion that the center was unhappy alongside the rookie. How the two players work together as the season progresses will offer a clearer picture of Sacramento’s plans.