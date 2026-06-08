MSG Spokesperson Clarifies White House’s Role in NBA Finals Game 3 Watch Party Ban

Things are getting more serious in the 2026 NBA Finals as the series has reached Madison Square Garden for Game 3. There is everything at stake for the San Antonio Spurs, who are down 0-2 against the New York Knicks. To add to Monday night’s drama, President Donald Trump will be present at Madison Square Garden. Following which, the NYPD has strictly banned all watch parties.

An MSG spokesperson shared with the media, “The permit for the Plaza33 Game 3 watch party was denied by the city’s permitting office in consultation with the NYPD. However, the White House will confirm that this is not about the president. We understand NYPD Commissioner Tisch is planning additional street closures around Madison Square Garden.”

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At the same time, the NYPD mentioned that the restrictions are for Game 3 of the NBA Finals. This means that the watch parties may resume during Game 4 in New York. If the New York Knicks win on Monday, they will have a 3-0 lead. And in the fourth game, they could potentially become champions. So, authorities seemingly don’t want the people to miss out on the opportunity of watching the home team win the title for over five decades.

Officials revealed the decision just a day before the game. They said they worked closely with the Secret Service throughout the process, putting an end to rumors surrounding the fan gatherings. Moreover, even before the president’s trip entered the picture, city police had already struggled to manage the massive crowds that turn out for these gatherings.

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The New York Police Department said in a statement, “There will be no watch parties outside of Madison Square Garden for Game 3 only. This was done fully in coordination with the Secret Service because of the presidential visit. We expect watch parties at Madison Square Garden to resume for Game 4.”

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Meanwhile, special agent in charge of the U.S. Secret Service’s New York field office, Matt McCool, acknowledged that the New York Knicks fans had every reason to feel frustrated amidst their glorious postseason run. However, he stressed that public safety remained the top priority. On Friday, the NYPD arrested more than 20 people as the watch party’s excitement spilled onto the streets after the Spurs lost Game 2. Moreover, the authorities accused a woman of punching a police officer in the face.

Therefore, after extensive planning, the U.S. Secret Service and NYPD concluded that large outdoor viewing events near MSG would create major security challenges. As a result, officials canceled watch parties in the area, ensuring that law enforcement could maintain a tightly controlled perimeter and carry out protective duties without added complications during Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

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At the same time, watch parties aren’t the only ones on the list of all things banned on Monday for the big night in New York City. Authorities are going the extra mile to ensure absolute security because of President Trump’s visit.

Game 3 of the NBA Finals is turning NYC into a fortress

Officials will lock down the area surrounding James Dolan’s arena. Meanwhile, authorities also plan to shut access along both Seventh Avenue and Eighth Avenue. Streets inside the designated security zone will remain free of vehicle traffic. But pedestrians will also face restrictions throughout the busy Midtown Manhattan area. Now, entry to the arena will be reserved exclusively for ticket holders. So, anyone hoping to watch the game in person should expect a process similar to airport security.

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At the same time, fans cannot bring purses, backpacks, tote bags, or any other type of bag, as officials aim to keep screening as efficient as possible. Furthermore, security operations will begin at 6:30 p.m., around two hours before the NBA Finals tipoff. Thus, giving crowds extra time to clear checkpoints. Guests will pass through magnetometers capable of screening roughly 300 people every hour.

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Authorities plan to deploy dozens of units to manage the expected turnout of tens of thousands. As a result, officials are encouraging fans to arrive well ahead of schedule. Even with the heightened precautions, Penn Station beneath the arena will continue running as usual. Train services are expected to stay on track throughout the evening.

It’s important to understand the situation from a security point of view. Officials have taken these measures because Donald Trump’s details have faced trouble in recent years. Two assassination attempts in the last two years only solidify the protection layer. So, at least for Game 3, New Yorkers will miss the watch party mayhem.