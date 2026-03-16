Magic City Owner Breaks Silence After Controversy Forces Adam Silver to Pull Plug on NBA Event

Atlanta was disappointed when the NBA decided to cancel Magic City Night. The Hawks weren’t trying to promote anything vulgar. Magic City is one of the longest-standing landmarks of the city, also holding great significance within the community. Initially, it was met with great excitement. However, Magic City’s owner feels people misunderstood the nature of the collaboration.

The owner of the establishment, Mr. Magic, opened up about the situation. He got to know about the cancellation of the event through a phone call. He felt the league decided to move away from the hallmark celebrations due to the various misunderstandings around the event.

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“Yeah, they blew it out of proportion. It was just chicken wings and a name… They took it to all that level, like we were gonna turn girls loose on the floor,” said Mr. Magic.

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Ultimately, he isn’t entirely disappointed or furious with Adam Silver. Mr. Magic understood that the NBA had no choice since the backlash was on such a large scale. Atlanta will still get a glimpse of the people behind Magic City. Mr. Magic and some others from the team will be present at the arena for the game.

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The decision was taken to cut off some of the festivities from that day. Those included an exclusive podcast with Mr. Magic and specifically catered merchandise being sold in the team shop. Another perk of Magic City Night coming would have been the arena selling their infamous lemon pepper chicken wings.

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Sadly, that privilege melted away with the celebrations.

“No, I don’t think so. No lemon pepper wings. You have to come to Magic City to get those lemon pepper wings,” Mr. Magic added.

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What did Adam Silver say about Magic City Night?

At the time the Hawks announced Magic City Night, there weren’t many opposing the idea. The goal was to celebrate the local community, and one of the most popular places in the entire city. But soon, criticism started flowing in for the NBA’s collaboration with a strip club. The Spurs’ Luke Kornet expressed concerns about the message it could spread.

And it seems silently, Adam Silver heard many other complaints. So, the league made the painful announcement.

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“When we became aware of the Atlanta Hawks’ scheduled promotion, we reached out to Hawks leadership to better understand their plans and rationale. While we appreciate the team’s perspective and their desire to move forward, we have heard significant concern from a broad array of league stakeholders, including fans, partners, and employees. I believe cancelling this promotion is the right decision for the broader NBA community,” Silver’s statement read.

However, instead of cancelling it completely, the league has only made a few changes. Apparently, the infamous lemon pepper wings will still be available when the Hawks host the Orlando Magic. Moreover, legendary rapper T.I. will also perform at halftime.

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The only change is publicly celebrating Atlanta’s infamous establishment. After Kornet’s concerning plea, a number of players also raised their worries about the event. The league has a young, impressionable audience as well. Likewise, ESPN’s Richard Jefferson argued the collaboration doesn’t align with the NBA’s brand at the moment.

What are your thoughts on the situation? Let us know your views in the comments below.