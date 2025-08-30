Magic Johnson Clears Stance in Michael Jordan vs LeBron James Debate at Dodgers Event

The GOAT debate has echoed through generations, from barbershops to broadcast studios. This week, it found its stage at a Dodgers event, where Magic Johnson, one of the game’s most celebrated figures, gave his verdict. With LeBron James still active and Michael Jordan immortalized in lore, Magic’s choice carried weight not just as a Hall of Famer, but as a voice deeply tied to the Lakers’ legacy.

He didn’t hedge, though he spoke with reverence for the greats. There was a sense this would not be a diplomatic answer, but one grounded in the eras he had witnessed firsthand. And he didn’t stop at just naming his GOAT; he also hinted at a list that would stir the hearts of Lakers fans, ranking the franchise icons who’ve shaped purple and gold history.

“I would have to say, Michael,” Magic said, laying the foundation of his stance before even mentioning the other legends.“We haven’t seen anybody do the things that Michael could do. And he was physically so gifted at the same time, smart,” he explained, adding, “Then I think we have two other Lakers following him right after that. And that would be LeBron and Kareem [Abdul-Jabbar]… you got to throw Bill Russell in there because 11 championships, you can’t deny that.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

That hierarchy was clear: Jordan first, LeBron and Kareem in pursuit, Russell in the mix for his unparalleled rings. For Magic, the conversation isn’t about dismissing LeBron’s legacy but preserving what Jordan represented. He even invoked an iconic 1991 Finals moment, when his Lakers faced Mike’s Chicago Bulls, to cement his reasoning: “Tongue was out. And we went for it. He switched the ball from his right to his left… spun it against the glass and good. Still the greatest shot I’ve ever seen.”

But even while siding with Jordan, Johnson left room for the debate to breathe. “They go back and forth in today’s world about Michael and LeBron, and that’s okay,” he said. “We have a lot of great other guys, too, but I’ll take Michael.” It was a statement, not of dismissal, but of preference, rooted in what he witnessed firsthand.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Magic Names His Top 5 Lakers

If Magic’s GOAT answer was clear, his Lakers rankings were anything but. The franchise has been home to eras defined by dominance, charisma, and championship banners, making narrowing it nearly impossible. “Kobe’s going to be one with Kareem. You know, nobody’s like Kobe… his killer mentality, his big shots after big shots, but also loved being a Laker, loved playing in Los Angeles. He represented the city. Well, let’s clap for Kobe. We miss him,” Magic said, drawing the crowd’s applause.

USA Today via Reuters Feb 7, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) celebrates former Lakers player Kareem Abdul-Jabbar after breaking the record for all-time scoring in the NBA during the third quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Then came Kareem Abdul-Jabbar: “Nobody’s like Kareem. Oh, my goodness. The Skyhook. He was so intelligent; basketball IQ off the charts. I just love playing with Kareem. He’s just awesome.” Shaquille O’Neal, Wilt Chamberlain, Jerry West, and even LeBron James made the conversation. However, Magic admitted the challenge: “You try to do five Lakers and it’s impossible… because then you’ve got to put LeBron now. So I don’t know how you get to five.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Ultimately, his list felt less like a fixed top five and more like embracing the franchise’s vast legacy. As with the GOAT talk, the value wasn’t in the final order, but in revisiting the names and moments that made the Lakers what they are.