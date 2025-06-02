Magic Johnson Highlights Key Deciding Factor for Pacers While Approving Against Growing Opinion Over NBA Finals

“This is no time to be popping champagne,” said Rick Carlisle after the Indiana Pacers’ Game 6 win against the New York Knicks. Defeating the Knicks in a 4-2 series was the final obstacle to reach the NBA Finals, but the Pacers’ biggest challenge still awaits them. A team that secured the best regular season win record (68-14) this tournament, and who also carries the MVP, is no joke. However, people still have faith in the Indiana franchise, with Magic Johnson highlighting one key factor that could positively shape the game for them.

The Lakers legend recently took to his official X account to post a tweet. Magic Johnson has been pretty active on social media during the playoffs, using the platform to either send his congratulations to the winning team or pass his opinions on what can be expected to take place in the coming days. He did it again by focusing on Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton, by writing “Haliburton dominated the New York Knicks in the Fourth Quarter with the pick-and-roll play last night! He was virtually unstoppable. He either scored or had a great pass to score!” Along with praise, the tweet could be considered an indirect message too about the prowess the player could display against the Oklahoma City Thunder squad.

“Dominated” was certainly one word to describe Haliburton’s performance in Game 6. After an abysmal performance in the previous matchup in which he scored only 8 points, the 25-year-old made up for it by scoring 21 points, along with 6 rebounds and 13 assists. He shot 9-17 (52.9%) field goals, 2-5 (40.0%) 3-pointers, and 1-1 (100.0%) free throws. 11 of those 21 points were made in the 4th quarter itself. He created his own memorable pick-and-roll plays, for which he has become famous, by repeatedly getting into the paint to either finish for himself, or set up a rolling Obi Toppin for a layup or dunk. The young star reportedly scored or assisted on 19 points in the fourth, capping it with a 32-foot shot in the final minute that pushed the lead up to 20. After that, it was virtually over.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The performance was just an indication of what the OKC squad can expect from Tyrese Haliburton in the upcoming finals. That, and everything that he has managed to deliver over the last few weeks. After all, according to CBS Sports reporter Douglas Clawson, Tyrese Haliburton and the Pacers’ offensive juggernaut have the production and flair of Magic Johnson’s ‘Showtime’ Lakers. The confidence that both Pacers and OKC can deliver some high-energy performances is what has convinced the 5x NBA Champion to root against a popular opinion.

Magic Johnson highlights support for OKC-Pacers NBA Finals through Tyrese Haliburton/Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s presence

Will the Indiana Pacers-Oklahoma City Thunder matchup be a boring one? Scroll through X, and it wouldn’t be hard to come across remarks like “Pacers thunder might be the least watched finals in nba history nba going down the drain fr”, and “This NBA finals will go down as the worst series in NBA history.” Claims that an OKC vs. Pacers Finals is a ratings nightmare, a snooze fest in the making, are the theme on which many have formed their belief. After all, with no LeBron, no Steph, no legacy franchises, and just two so-called “small market” teams who had very minimal Finals history in either of them, what else could have been expected? Indiana hasn’t been on this stage since 2000. OKC? Not since 2012.

It may not end up being the flashy, celebrity-filled matchup some fans might dream about. However, Magic Johnson wants you to looking at the high-octane performances that could be expected from each team.

Only a minute before he put out the tweet about Tyrese Haliburton, Magic Johnson took to X and wrote, “This NBA Championship Series is going to be exciting to watch, especially with Tyrese Haliburton and NBA league MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Both teams love to run and fast break, are excellent defensive teams, and are well coached!”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

As it has been widely reported, the Indiana Pacers prioritized defense from the start of the tournament. This became useful later in Game 6 after the intensity on defense culminated in 18 New York turnovers. Of those 18 turnovers, 34 points were scored in a 17-point win. IndyStar journalist Dustin Dopirak claimed that Rick Carlisle’s system of offense is designed not to be easily recognizable by opponents. A playbook with set plays, designed to be used less for specific situations and more for the players on the floor to flow and vibe, has allowed the team’s offense to be in better condition than before. This puts Tyrese Haliburton and co in a major position to be competitive against their upcoming rivals.

At the same time, if the Thunder-Timberwolves series showed something, it is that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander & Co. know how to defend. OKC has two members of the league’s All-Defensive team — Lu Dort (first team) and Jalen Williams (second). Chet Holmgren and Alex Caruso have also proved themselves to be efficient ball-stoppers. For Tyrese Haliburton and the Pacers, the need would be to create ample scoring chances.

USA Today via Reuters Mar 12, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) drives to the basket beside Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) during the first quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

The upcoming matchup can provide relief and disappointment. It can provide moments that leave fans floored, while also moments that would almost make them throw their remote at the TV. It will be anything but boring, with Magic Johnson and thousands of NBA fans preparing to see who will finally take home the Larry O’Brien trophy after a tournament that ran for 7-8 months.