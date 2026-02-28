Magic Johnson, LeBron James Send Heartwarming Message to Lakers Legend on Special Day

In the pantheon of Los Angeles Lakers legends, few command the respect of “Big Game” James Worthy. When the stakes were highest, Worthy delivered, and that clutch reputation defined his place in the Showtime era alongside Magic Johnson.

On February 27, 2026, the Hall of Famer turned 65, and the tributes reflected exactly what he meant to the franchise. Magic Johnson, his longtime teammate and partner in three championship runs, shared a throwback photo on Instagram honoring Worthy’s birthday. “Happy Birthday to my Showtime Lakers teammate James Big Game Worthy,” Magic wrote, celebrating the player who so often rose to the moment.

LeBron James was also not behind in wishing the former Lakers legend as he posted a story with Worthy’s current image and wrote” Happy Bday Big Game!” accompanied with a folded hands and salute emoji. Now an analyst and commentator, Worthy remains closely tied to the game, and to the legacy he helped build in Los Angeles.

Over the years, James Worthy’s ability to rise to the occasion in the biggest moments earned him the nickname “Big Game”, and it’s a title he lived up to at every stage of his career. It all started in college at UNC, where he announced himself on the grandest stage possible.

In the 1982 NCAA Championship final, Worthy delivered a commanding 28-point performance, walking away with the Most Outstanding Player award and signaling to the world that pressure only brought out the best in him. That same fearless mentality followed him straight to the Los Angeles Lakers.

The defining moment of his NBA career came in the 1988 Finals against the Detroit Pistons, when, with everything on the line in Game 7, Worthy dropped a decisive 36 points to carry the Lakers to the Championship, a performance that earned him the Finals MVP.

When you look back at his entire postseason body of work, the numbers speak for themselves: a 27-point playoff scoring average that, more than any statistic, explains exactly why “Big Game” was never just a nickname; it was a reputation he earned, time and time again.

Hall of Famer James Worthy addresses Luka Doncic and LeBron James-led Lakers following Celtics defeat

James Worthy has been involved with the Lakers for many years. He has won multiple Championships with the Purple and Gold, and therefore, he is not able to accept the brand of basketball that the Lakers are playing this season.

They started the season like proper contenders with a few wins, but as the season progressed, their defensive frailties were exposed, along with several other roster weaknesses. So teams have capitalized on them, and now they are looking like an inconsistent team fighting to hold on to their position for a direct playoff spot.

Recently, JJ Redick’s men suffered a humiliating 111-89 defeat at the hands of old foes, the Boston Celtics, in Los Angeles. While Luka Doncic and LeBron James combined for 45 points on the night, none of the other stars from the starting lineup or the bench could come up with a big contribution to guide the team past the Celtics.

Imago Jan 30, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward/guard Luka Doncic (77) talks with Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) against the Washington Wizards during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images

The game saw LeBron complete his 43,000th career point in the NBA and Doncic get involved in some good plays; otherwise, it was a show run by Jaylen Brown and Payton Pritchard. The latter sank six three-pointers and finished with 30 points off the bench. Meanwhile, Brown amassed 32 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.

Following the game, Worthy was a frustrated figure, and he was not ready to hold back his emotions. “This game to me wasn’t about stats and rebounds and all that. All that is the norm,” Worthy said. “No heart. Weak. Tonight, this afternoon was weak. It’s the Boston Celtics. No Tatum, you’re at home, you’re in fifth place, you’re trying to move up, you show no respect for the uniform. You come out and get out-rebounded, offensive rebound after offensive rebound. Pritchard, Jaylen Brown, you can sniff out weakness. When you do that, you can dominate. That’s what they did. They’ve got to decide who they want to be. Because right now, I’m not sure. … It was tough to watch.”

Following this defeat against the Celtics, which marked their second-lowest point total of the season, they need massive improvements to have any shot at winning the Championship.

Following the Celtics game on Sunday, the Lakers lost a close game against the Magic courtesy of Doncic’s late-game misjudgment, followed by another defeat against the shorthanded Phoenix Suns, who won the game without two star players, Devin Booker and Dillon Brooks.