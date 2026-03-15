Magic Johnson Reacts to Lakers Win After Intense OT Game vs Nuggets

The Los Angeles Lakers finally caught a break. Tonight, in a hard-fought overtime battle against the Denver Nuggets, the Lakers ran away with a dramatic 127-125 win. The game helped solidify them as a team not to be counted out in the Western Conference, and now franchise legend Magic Johnson has weighed in with his own take on the win.

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“Luka’s fall away jump shot sealed the victory for the Lakers 127-125,” Johnson posted on X, highlighting superstar guard Luka Doncic’s all-around performance tonight. “Luka ended with a 30 point, 11 rebound, 13 assist triple double and got a lot of help from Austin Reaves who sent the game into OT.”

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Like Johnson pointed out, the Lakers were down in the final seconds to go, and the game looked almost over before the overtime period ever came. That’s when Austin Reaves stepped up. Like Johnson described, Reaves was fouled with the Nuggets up three.

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At the line, he made his first foul shot before missing the first, and somehow secured the rebound before launching a game-tying shot with 1.9 seconds left on the clock. Denver opted to heave the ball from half court, missing the shot and sending the game to overtime. Those heroics were key in holding off the Nuggets, who pumped up their play in the second half tonight.

“I mean, I knew I was going to miss,” Reaves admitted in the postgame conference, explaining his mindset on the second free throw. “I wasn’t going to give the ball an opportunity to go in. Some people shoot it high and they end up making it on accident. But I don’t think my ball ever got over 10 feet.”

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The shooting guard’s stellar play only opened the doors for his teammates to take over in OT.

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Luka Doncic’s Game-Winner Caps Wild Lakers Win Leaving Magic Johnson Raving

Luka Doncic ultimately delivered the final blows in overtime. Like Magic Johnson pointed out, the Slovenian superstar finished with a 30-point-triple-double with 11 rebounds and 13 assists.

The shot Johnson talked about took place late. With the game tied at 125, Doncic drove in, guarded by forward Spencer Jones, before getting to the baseline and stepping back for an 18-foot jumper, drilling the shot with 0.5 seconds on the clock.

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Imago Nov 18, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) is congratulated by forward LeBron James (23) and guard Luka Doncic (77) after a three-point basket in the second quarter at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

On the next possession, he got to Nuggets guard and his former teammate, Tim Hardaway Jr., managing to block his three-pointer to ice the game.

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However, it wasn’t just Doncic tonight. Marcus Smart and Deandre Ayton stepped up big time in the extra period, with the guard hitting a key three-pointer with 30 seconds left, and Ayton scoring four of his nine points in overtime. They combined for 30 points.

Of course, LeBron James left his mark on this game too. Despite logging a modest 17 points with six rebounds and five assists, he was hustling and making every key play, including diving on the floor to secure a loose ball with 57 seconds left in the fourth, eventually force a jump ball against the shorter Jamal Murray.

Next up, the Lakers will look to take on the Houston Rockets to start a six-game road trip.