Magic Johnson Shuts Down Knicks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo Hopes, Urges $55M Trade Option Instead

Giannis Antetokounmpo is the hottest property on the market without a doubt. We have a line of general managers waiting to acquire his services, and he can make any team a championship contender. The Greek seemed like a perfect fit for the Knicks for a long time. But Magic Johnson has other ideas. There might be an equally talented and impactful player on the market for pennies on the dollar. Any guesses? Yep – Kevin Durant.

KD’s profile might be a better fit for them, even if you have the money for Giannis. They want immediate success, and they don’t really have the cash, tradeworthy players, or the draft assets to get Giannis onboard. But Durant on the other hand? Might fit into the Knicks system like a glove. His assassin-like sharpness and quick body usage on the paint could be what they need. And why? Well, Jalen Brunson does tend to feel lonely up top for them sometimes. Who doesn’t like a bit of company, right?

“I don’t think they’re gonna get Giannis. I think Giannis stays in Milwaukee. But Kevin Durant, that’s an interesting piece. If I’m the Knicks, the Knicks are too slow. They’re not gonna beat Indiana next year or these other teams. They gotta get a little faster, right? And to me, Kevin Durant will allow them to get faster and be a guy that can help Brunson in the fourth quarter. You’re relying on Brunson so much. One guy can’t get you there… A champion, he can teach the other guys how to win the championship. That would be important,” said Johnson on Get Up ESPN.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

The 15-time All-Starrer seems to be on his way out of Phoenix regardless. It’s only a matter of where he goes. ESPN’s Shams Charania said that there are about 5 teams in the conversation: Houston Rockets, San Antonio Spurs, Miami Heat, Minnesota Timberwolves, and New York Knicks. He doesn’t really fit the age category to push for a move to the Rockets or the Spurs. And of the Heat, Timberwolves, and Knicks, it won’t take a rocket scientist to formulate which of them would be better options.

That ECF was tough for New York. It gave them one too many reality checks, some of them that blindsided them. Firing Thibs was one of them. But the other one was how KD could help the Knicks, especially against the likes of the Pacers. And of course, we got Magic Johnson breaking it down for us.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Kevin Durant is Magic Johnson’s guy to bring a championship home for the Knicks

Teamwork is everything. But that probably was the difference between New York and Indiana in the ECF. If Tyrese Haliburton was out of form, Pascal Siakam picked up the pieces. If Siakam was struggling, either of Myles Turner, Obi Toppin, Andrew Nembhard, Aaron Nesmith…the list could go on. But who’s there for the Knicks if Jalen Brunson performs? Karl-Anthony Towns? Sure. But what next? OG Anunoby is too good in the defense to be sent up, and KAT can’t be trusted in defense alone.

That leaves us with Durant. “Brunson needs help and he needs help in the fourth quarter. See, he gonna get you there. But then Indiana loaded up against him and everybody else couldn’t deliver. So they need a guy like Kevin Durant who could say, “Okay, Brunson, you get us there, but I’m gonna take us home”… And so you need a person like Kevin Durant who also can put a team into foul trouble. See, it’s not just his scoring ability, but he also puts you in foul trouble. And so that was a wake up call against the Pacers with the Knicks. They’re not deep enough and then they’re too slow as a team playing the two bigs,” said Johnson on First Take.

via Imago Feb 20, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) enters the game during the first half against the San Antonio Spurs at Moody Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Sure, Giannis Antetokounmpo would be a huge asset to them. But Kevin Durant’s cheaper $55 million contract will be much more feasible from a Knicks standpoint. Maybe we should be listening to Magic Johnson more often. Do you agree?