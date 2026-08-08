Major Update Emerges in Cavs Superstar James Harden’s Firearms Possession Case

James Harden is already dealing with his free agency decision and has yet to sign his extension. But a bigger situation transpired in June when the Cleveland Cavaliers star was arrested at 3:41 a.m. ET in Bayou City. While the former league MVP hasn’t broken his silence, there is a major update.

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On June 13, authorities in Harris County charged Harden with unlawful carrying of a weapon. He was booked at 4:57 a.m. but was later released on bond.

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“James Harden’s gun case will not linger into the NBA season,” according to court records viewed by The California Post. “The misdemeanor unlawful carrying of weapons charge that the Cleveland Cavaliers guard had been hit with stemming from his June arrest was dropped Thursday.”

Prosecutors in Harris County, Texas, stated in a motion to dismiss the case that they wanted to end the case after Harden had reached an “alternative resolution arrangement.” According to the records, the request was officially approved by a judge shortly before 4 p.m. CT.

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Now, court documents don’t usually detail the terms of the agreement in similar cases like James Harden’s. But such programs allow defendants to avoid a criminal conviction by doing community service.

So, even the scope of an NBA investigation seems out of the picture. Article 6 of the Collective Bargaining Agreement and the Uniform Player Contract, and Article 35 of the NBA Constitution, give the Commissioner broad authority to impose discipline in certain circumstances.



If James Harden were found guilty, then fines, suspensions, or other disciplinary measures could have been imposed.

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Previously, the Cavaliers stated that they were “aware” of the situation. “We are in contact with James and his representation,” the team said, “and will continue to monitor developments as they become available. At this time, we will have no further comment.”

This comes at a juncture when James Harden is a free agent. No doubt he would like to remain with the Cavaliers, but had declined his $42.3 million option to return next season in favor of a longer contract.

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What led to James Harden’s arrest?

At approximately 3:40 a.m., Harden was driving a Mercedes sedan through downtown Houston with five other cars. According to court documents, an officer saw a gun in Harden’s car’s cup holder during the exchange. The former league MVP admitted he owned the firearm.

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After taking him into arrest, the authorities booked him into Harris County Jail, and James Harden was simultaneously freed on bond by the authorities after he pledged to appear in court on June 22.

Houston complies with Texas gun laws, while statewide preemption precludes local governments from enacting stricter regulations. As a result, firearms laws are handled by the state.

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Adults who are legally permitted to possess firearms and who are at least 18 years old are permitted to carry pistols either openly or covertly without a permit.

So now, there is no legal issue about this case hanging over James Harden’s head. The focus now remains on extending his stint in Cleveland and ending the free agency drama.