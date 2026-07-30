Major Update on Clippers Investigation Puts Kawhi Leonard’s Raptors Future in Question

Toronto will have to wait even longer for Kawhi Leonard’s homecoming. What was initially expected to be a blockbuster trade has instead spiraled into a prolonged legal and administrative saga. The Clippers’ suspended deal, pending the NBA’s investigation, has evolved into a multi-year standoff that threatens to leave two franchises in limbo. The league’s probe into whether the LA Clippers improperly funneled money to Kawhi Leonard could stretch into 2027, potentially leaving his trade to the Raptors stuck in administrative purgatory.

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According to ESPN’s Baxter Holmes, the NBA’s nearly 10-month investigation into alleged salary-cap circumvention shows no signs of a quick resolution if the parties involved refuse to accept the league’s proposed findings or disciplinary measures. The latest timeline stands in contrast to comments made by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver earlier this month, when he said the league was aiming to conclude the investigation before the start of next season.

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On June 30, the Clippers and Raptors agreed to a franchise-altering trade that would send Leonard back to Toronto in exchange for Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick, unprotected first-round picks in 2031 and 2033, a 2027 pick swap, and two second-round draft assets. However, nine days later, both organizations formally placed the transaction on hold after the NBA office informed Toronto that it would assume full financial and basketball liability for any punishment handed down to Leonard.

Those penalties could include a lengthy player suspension or the total voiding of Kawhi Leonard’s contract.

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Regardless of the investigation, both the Clippers and the Raptors have confirmed to ESPN that they still intend to complete the deal. It’s, however, looking difficult with an arbitration process looming around the corner.

The National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) has insisted it will take the league to formal arbitration if the NBA seeks unearned penalties.

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When asked whether there was anything the investigating law firm, Wachtell Lipton, uncovered, NBPA executive director David Kelly stated, “Not from anything I’ve seen.”

The union claims there’s no evidence of any punishable conduct regarding whether the Clippers compensated Leonard through a $28 million endorsement deal with the now-bankrupt green banking company Aspiration in 2022.

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Legal battle threatens to prolong Kawhi Leonard-Clippers saga

Addressing reporters after the NBA Board of Governors meeting on July 14, NBA commissioner Adam Silver acknowledged the growing frustration surrounding the prolonged timeline and the NBPA’s caution.

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“On one hand, we want to respect everyone’s rights here,” Silver explained regarding the complex probe. “And at the same time, we want to be able to answer to our teams and our fans… that this is comprehensive and that to the best of our ability, we’ve discerned what actually happened.”

Silver also expressed a desire to bring the matter to a close before the start of the 2026–27 campaign.

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“It needs to be wrapped up before the beginning of next season,” Silver added. “There’s no question about that.”

Because salary cap circumvention constitutes a direct violation of the NBA’s collective bargaining agreement, Silver cannot unilaterally enforce sanctions without risking a drawn-out arbitration process. Under CBA guidelines, if the Clippers and the NBPA reject the league’s findings, the case shifts to a jointly appointed neutral arbitrator with the authority to order discovery, production of compelling documents and summon reluctant witnesses.

Any subsequent ruling would then be subject to an appeals panel comprising three mutually agreed-upon representatives from the league and the NBPA. That multi-tiered legal process is precisely why sources close to the investigation warn the dispute could extend deep into 2027.

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The stakes under the 2023 CBA could not be higher. If intentional circumvention is proven, potential penalties range from organizational fines up to $7.5 million and forfeited draft picks to a one-year suspension for team personnel and contract voidance for the player.

The Clippers have maintained their complete innocence since the inquiry began last September, following investigative reporting by podcaster Pablo Torre. The original probe centered on whether Clippers owner Steve Ballmer’s $60 million investment in Aspiration served as a back-channel mechanism to funnel $28 million to Leonard outside the salary cap.

However, the scope has expanded significantly. Reporting from The Athletic revealed that Wachtell Lipton investigators are now scrutinizing a second previously undisclosed endorsement deal involving Leonard, as well as team expenses provided by the Clippers that have not been reimbursed.

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Despite the growing scrutiny, sources familiar with Adam Silver’s thinking say the commissioner has no intention of rushing to a decision simply to satisfy public pressure. Silver understands that penalizing the Clippers without compelling evidence could be seen as regulatory overreach, while failing to act on substantiated findings would inevitably invite accusations of a cover-up.

For both Toronto and Los Angeles, the prolonged investigation has created an unprecedented state of uncertainty. Although both front offices remain committed to completing the trade, neither franchise can confidently shape its roster while $170 million in player salaries and valuable draft assets remain tied up in limbo.